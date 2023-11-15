The Williams towards Las Vegas

Las Vegas represents an unknown for everyone. Everything the drivers and teams knew about the circuit before leaving for Nevada is thanks to the simulator: in a few hours they will have the opportunity to compete on a track that promises to be fast, with peaks of 340 km/h and an average of around 240 km/h.

With its characteristics, Las Vegas looks similar to both Monza and Bakucircuits where the Williams she showed off. She did it naturally with Alex Albon, who came close to reaching the points in the Azerbaijani Sprint and even finished seventh in the Temple of Speed. It is therefore reasonable to assume that the FW45 (whose special livery was announced before the weekend) will go strong on the Strip and among the lights of the casinos, but Albon preaches caution and highlights how the Nevada track hides pitfalls that have already partially emerged in the simulator.

Albon’s words

“Looking ahead to Las Vegas, I’m excited to see what this circuit has to offer. From the outside it looks like a relatively simple track, but in the simulator this is not the case. It will be difficult to get the most out of the car due to the low downforce and uncomfortable cornering. The excitement for Las Vegas has been huge, so I can’t wait to try the track“, commented the Anglo-Thai.

Sargeant’s words

“Las Vegas is my third and final home race of the season and I can’t wait for the week to begin“Logan added Sargeant. “Driving under the lights of all the hotels along the Strip will be an iconic moment. I raced in Las Vegas several times in karting as a child, returning there as an F1 driver will be a special feeling. We hope we can have an intense race and make the weekend memorable for the fans and the team“.