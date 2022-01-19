“What if we neglected too much 2022 to focus on 2021? We will find out in Bahrain, if Ferrari will clean up the competition then yes, we will have neglected it “. Thus the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner responded in the 2021 season finale regarding the possibility that Mercedes and Red Bull have lost ground to their competitors because they were ‘distracted’ by the grueling tug-of-war that lasted until the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mattia Binotto on the occasion of the press conference at the end of the season, a classic Christmas appointment, underlined that in 2022 it is reasonable to expect Ferrari victories, but that Red Bull and Mercedes will still be the teams to beat. He is also convinced of it Alexander Albon, who in 2021 covered the role of development and reserve driver in Milton Keynes behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The future Williams driver was divided on the work dedicated to 2022 and on that aimed at 2021, which intensified particularly in the season finale, especially during the weekends in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. Albon is convinced that Red Bull has not compromised 2022: “When you have the chance to win a championship you have to chase it at all costs – explained Albon interviewed by the German newspaper Formel1 – but I don’t think Red Bull will pay the consequences in 2022. Thanks to Adrian Newey the team has always shown that it is capable of taking advantage of the regulation changes without losing too much ground against the competition. In 2022 I am sure that Red Bull will not find itself in a bad situation ”.