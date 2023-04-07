The carreer

The 2023 Bahrain GP marked Alexander Albon’s fourth year in Formula 1, his second in a row as a Williams driver. Even at the wheel of a non-competitive single-seater like the one designed by the Grove team, the Anglo-Thai has managed on more than one occasion to bring the car into the points, both last season and at the first round this year. with a satisfactory 10th place. Yet, if you look at his recent past, Albon also had the opportunity to compete with two other teams such as Toro Rosso and above all Red Bull, with whom he played in 2020 before opening a brief spell in the DTM.

The difficulties in Red Bull

An experience, the one spent in Milton Keynes, which was not without difficulties for the London driver, moreover in the role of teammate of Max Verstappen before the arrival of Sergio Perez. In an interview given to gpblog.comAlbon did not indicate the internal challenge with the Dutchman as the most complex point of his stay at Red Bull, but other aspects that then helped him in his future in F1: “To be honest, it is an exaggeration to say that the team was banking on Max – he said – it was more about your experience than your driving knowledge. I’ll give an example: for me, the Red Bull was difficult to drive, and I didn’t feel right. The team did everything to make me comfortable, but I struggled. This is my fourth year in F1, and there are a lot of things I’ve realized that I could have done differently to improve. It would have been better to leave the car alone e.g start driving around the problems. I’m not kicking myself for what I was doing two or three years ago, because I just didn’t know.”

The car and the driver

In addition, Albon denied the feeling that many enthusiasts might have about the relationship between drivers and teams, with the latter being able to design the cars based on the driving style of the drivers: “It’s not like that at all – has explained – it’s just the way we ride on the track that makes us as fast as possible. If a driver likes the car in a certain way and it’s fast, it’s obvious that the car will go in that direction.”

The guide to everything

In conclusion, the 26-year-old underlined another aspect he learned in his year at Red Bull, which is also useful today in his experience at Williams: “Although the lap times are relatively close, the sensations and the way you get the lap time can be completely different – he finished – you need to start changing your driving style to make that happen. There are definitely areas where I feel I’m trying to take the car not more towards the characteristics of a car like Red Bull, but more towards what I believe is the fastest way.”