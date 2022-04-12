Williams’ strategy in Melbourne surprised everyone, even Formula 1. The Grove team waited for the last useful moment to pit Alex Albon, which withstood a whopping 57 laps on hard compound. When the Thai driver finally drove the pit lane for the mandatory tire change, he found a strangely crowded lane.

The Formula 1 staff was in fact accompanying some people, probably VIPs, to the area below the podium, to enjoy the post-race celebrations up close. It is a routine action, as it also points out Auto Motor und Sport, given that a stop on the penultimate lap is at least unusual, without even having the opportunity to complete the fastest lap. It looks like the F1 has forgotten that Albon – tenth at the finish thanks to this extreme strategy – still had to make his pit stop. However, a dangerous situation.