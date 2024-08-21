by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris called to a feat

Since winning the Miami Grand Prix, Lando Norris he has attracted pressure that perhaps his shoulders are not yet ready to handle. In fact, despite the fact that McLaren has become the best car on the grid, the Briton has not been able to repeat himself, partly through his own fault.

It is undeniable, and it would have been strange otherwise, that Norris and McLaren pay for a deficit of experience compared to the Max Verstappen-Red Bull package, but There were many mistakes and they widened a gap that could have been smaller. In ten races, Norris is called to a feat (recovering 78 points from Verstappen): he and few others believe in it. Certainly not Alex Albon, who had the Dutchman as a teammate for a year and a half.

Albon’s words

“I don’t know how much Lando can threaten Max.. I see it more as a battle for the Constructors’ Championship than for the Drivers’ Championship. It’s interesting, obviously Max has been in his position many times. For Lando, however, it’s a new thing.“, these are his words to RacingNews365.

“I think last year, and in the last few seasons, the show in the race was given by the battles in the midfield. Now it’s the top teams that create the battles, and it’s fantastic. I think the most beautiful thing to see is that there is a fight for the top at every race“.