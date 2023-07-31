The regret for the missed points

After four appointments in which the Williams had conquered the points zone in two races with Alexander Albon, touching it in the rest always with the Anglo-Thai driver, this time the Grove team experienced a small arrest at Spa-Francorchampswhere the 27-year-old ranked in 14th position at the end of the Belgian Grand Prix. And yet, despite the not entirely encouraging result, the former Red Bull driver didn’t complain about any particular problems with his FW44, on the contrary.

The problem in the tires

More than the characteristics of the single-seater, Albon raised the question of tire degradation, which potentially ruled out a top-10 finish in Sunday’s race: “I had a good start – he confirmed – however, I was almost surprised to have dropped out of the points mid-stint, but i was struggling a lot with the degradation. The whole weekend was complicated, and the same was true for the race. We have a low aerodynamic loadwhich is funny, but the second sector causes the tires to degrade a lot. It was a bit of a wake-up call, particularly with the medium tire. I had to push too hard to stay ahead in sector two, and as soon as I tried to manage the tire I was immediately targeted by the cars behind, so it’s a vicious circle. I think we need to take a break and figure out why we struggled so much this weekend, given that in the end, this downforce it will be similar to that of Monza and this is ours next opportunity to score points. We will need to make sure we learn from this weekend so that when we get back to tracks that suit us we won’t have this problem again.”

Sargeant also betrayed by strategy

A problem that has affected both Albon and Logan Sargeantbattling for the points zone at the start of the race but subsequently betrayed by excessive tire wear and a strategy that turned out to be wrong, with the race then closed in 17th position: “The first 4 or 5 laps were really good – explained the American, who ended his first half of the season in F1 without any points in the general standings – i think we have made the first stop too late, and we were pretty much underwhelmed by the rest of the group, so that was a bit disappointing. Once we were on the medium tire we really struggled with the degradation, and I don’t think it helped once we got back out on track, as we were immediately in a fight. It was a difficult day for both, so we have to stop and see why this happened. This weekend obviously didn’t go as we expected, so it’s disappointing, but we will regroup, take this break and come back refreshed and ready to give more.”