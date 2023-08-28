Williams among the greats at Zandvoort

Partly positive Dutch weekend for the Williamshowever protagonist of a result both in qualifying and in the race: after the surprising 4th place on the starting grid by Alexander Albon, with Logan Sargeant in turn able to access the last phase of the fight for pole for the first time in F1 (except then ending the test early due to an impact against the barriers), the Anglo-Thai driver managed to reconfirm himself among the top ten in the race as well.

Albon’s golden weekend

The #23, despite the critical weather conditions and the suspension of the race a few laps from the end, in fact finished in eighth position, replicating the same result of Silverstone. A positive placement both for the 27-year-old and for the historic Grove team, which thanks to this performance maintains the seventh place in the constructors’ championship and outdistancing Haas, with whom it shared this position on equal points before the Dutch GP. Now, however, the British team boasts 15 points in the rankings, four more than their US rivals.

The joy of #23

As a result, Albon proved to be one of the riders in the best shape in the complex test of Zandvoort, which could however have ended with an even more brilliant result: “You could say that we should have pitted earlier than expected, at the start of the race, but we stuck to our rules and the tire management worked, managing to handle the softs for about 40 laps – commented – This can only be done with a car that has been running well all weekend. It was very easy to control the front and rear degradation, just with the tools and the guide, always managing to shift the balance where I needed it. Then we made a pit stop on medium tires and started to move up the order towards fifth and fourth position. I thought it was perfect, at least until the rain came. We need to review the second pitstop call; It’s very complicated because I didn’t pit and for the first half of the lap I thought I had passed the two cars in front of me, but in 30 seconds we went from a soft tire to a full wet one and we lost the undercut. Happens; we meet today a bit disappointed not to have finished in sixth placebut eighth place is still a tremendous result for us, especially considering that we deserved this result. It was our most positive weekend and the best for me in my time in Williamsso there are a lot of positives to consider.”

Sargeant’s sporting nightmare continues

Much more disappointing, however, the proof of Logan Sargeant. After the aforementioned impact against the barriers in qualifying, the American made a very similar mistake also in the race, retiring on lap 14. In this way, in addition to the missed opportunity to bring further points to Grove, the #2 still remains in the list of riders without any points in the standings world champion, together with the AlphaTauri trio made up of De Vries (fired from the team), Ricciardo (author of two GPs) and Lawson, making his debut in Holland to replace the injured Ricciardo: “The start of the race was difficult because of the rain – commented – it looked like the Intermediates were the best option, but we tried to survive on the slicks and, after yesterday, I tried to be extremely cautious, but I lost a little too much tire temperature in those wet conditions. Then, unfortunately, it didn’t end as we wanted. I hit the curb and it appears that due to the impact we had a problem with the hydraulics and power steering. Once I lost control I couldn’t do anything. I have yet to check the situation, but we need to figure out what went wrong. I want to thank the team for putting the car back together for today.”