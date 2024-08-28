During this season Kevin Magnussen has repeatedly ended up at the center of controversy for his driving style considered dangerous by his opponents, so much so that the Danish Haas driver has collected a total of 10 penalty points on his Superlicense. This means that, in the event of further misconduct or accidents resulting from one of his maneuvers, the #20 seriously risks disqualification for one race. In the last few events of the championship there have been no incidents that had rekindled protests or controversy, but in the recent Dutch GP The former McLaren driver has once again come under fire.

In this case, the criticism came directly from Alexander Albonespecially for what happened towards the halfway point of the race. At the time, Magnussen was in tenth position behind his teammate Nico Hülkenberg, but with a pit stop still to make. Once he had made up ground on the Dane, Albon attempted to overtake the Haas driver, who however managed to defend himself from the attacks for several laps. A situation that was deemed dangerous by the Williams driver over the radio, even more so when Gasly and the two Aston Martin drivers in turn caught up with Albon on the start straight, overtaking him together with Magnussen on a narrow track that is not easy for overtaking maneuvers.

An episode highly contested by Albon, who asked the FIA ​​to intervene to prevent a driver from using ‘sacrificial lamb’ tactics to protect his teammate, with the associated dangers: “It was a bit like in Jeddah – the Williams driver explained to the media, recalling a similar episode that had already occurred this year in Saudi Arabia – Kevin is a team player and I recognize that, but I don’t think the rules are being applied well. There is a gray area between what is right and what is not right. In this case, for me it was pretty borderline. There are some very fast corners, like 7, 8 and the last one, where he he braked in the middle. So you turn flat out and then you have to brake to avoid it. In my opinion you have crossed the limit, but it is a grey area and in part it is not checked very often. I had the same situation in Monaco with Tsunoda during the race and I complained, but they thought everything was fine. The problem is that sooner or later there will be an accident“.

A situation made worse by the fierce battle to get into the points zone: “I said it before, but it all depends on the teams at the bottom of the group. We are fighting for a point, for that ninth or tenth position which is very precious for us. There are many types of races where a driver has to be the sacrificial lamb.. If the points system were a little different and there was a little more room for maneuver, obviously this wouldn’t happen. But that’s the way the game is played.”