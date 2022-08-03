Frantic hours in Formula 1. Oscar’s announcement Piastri in Alpine and the sudden denial by the Australian rider were a shock for the paddock, which also learned of Alex’s stay Albon in Williams. The Anglo-Thai himself, however, joked about the formalization of the agreement, using the same style as Piastri’s denial.

I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year. 😂 let’s gooo @williamsracing 💪 pic.twitter.com/NNljcXOieE – Alex Albon (@alex_albon) August 3, 2022

“I learned that, with my consent, Williams issued a press release this afternoon announcing that I will drive for them next year. True, I signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will drive for Williams next year“.