We start again from Zandvoort

With the current 7th place in the constructors’ standings, shared on an equal footing with Haas on 11 points, the Williams back on track this weekend in Holland with the clear intention of occupying his square alone, at the same time outdistancing the chasing group made up of Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri. A feasible mission for the historic team from Grove, but not at all obvious, even more so if the world championship starts again after the summer break on a rather treacherous circuit like the one at Zandvoort.

The circuit according to Albon

A confirmation, the one inherent to the characteristics of the track, arrived directly from Alexander Albonwho commented on his sensations in view of the thirteenth round of the 2023 world championship: “It was nice to spend the summer break but I can’t wait to get back to the season – commented – we’ll be back in a pretty intense race, Zandvoort being a rather complicated and technical circuit with little margin for error. However, it is still a track very funny to deal with, so looking forward to it. I think qualifying will be more important than the race, as overtaking is quite difficult there. It’s always fun to go to Zandvoort also because the fans have a lot of energy and there’s a good atmosphere.”

Sargeant still at zero

A challenge that will be particularly tough also for Logan Sargeantabove all for two reasons: for the American, in fact, it will be theabsolute debut in F1 on this track (where he conquered a podium in F3 in 2021), where he will also try to conquer his first championship points. To date, in fact, Sargeant is the only driver at the bottom of the standings a zero share together with Nyck De Vries, fired from AlphaTauri after ten races, and his replacement Daniel Ricciardo, who returned to F1 at the Hungaroring: “I am very excited to be back in the car this weekend – he added with a brief comment – Zandvoort is a fantastic track with a great atmosphere thanks to the fans. We hope to be able to restart with momentum after the summer break”.