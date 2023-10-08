According to Alexander Albon, Red Bull has offered a contract and a seat to Lando Norris. The last one just has to say ‘yes’.

Red Bull is experiencing ridiculous success of (almost) unprecedented proportions in Formula 1 these days. The problem is that second driver Sergio Perez does not share in the wealth as much as you would hope as a team. Ideally you just want a Bottas or Barrichello in the second car of a dominant team. Not good enough to deal with internal bullshit and bullshit. But good enough to bump after the first man and occasionally win if things don’t go well at the spearhead.

Now it is true that Perez is ‘just’ second in the World Cup. So in that sense there is not much to complain about. The Mexican has also won two races this year, let’s not forget that. But it really hasn’t stopped lately. Numerous exits in Q2, unfortunate crashes, inconsistency. The weekends in Monaco and Japan were actually just unworthy of F1. Unless you consider Logan Sargeant, Yuji Ide and Gaston Mazzacane bona fide F1 material.

And so Perez has a contract for 2024, but his seat is still under pressure. There is actually no longer an upward trend to be seen, rather the opposite. The only question is: who would do it better than Perez. Because let’s be honest, Albon, Gasly and in the second half of 2018 also Ricciardo, did not necessarily do better. It’s easy to forget that Perez has really shown in the past that he can hold his own against the Ocons, Hulkenbergs and Kobayashis of this world. All excellent F1 drivers, but perhaps not the top.

If Red Bull does want a top player next to Max, it must select from the outside category. Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerc…Norris maybe? The Briton has beaten Ricciardo for two years and despite the enormous hype surrounding Piastri, he of course also beat this rookie by a lot this year. Norris finished second behind Russell in his F2 year. But secretly he might have been better. However, Russell’s ART was generally a bit faster than Norris’ Carlin.

Red Bull makes no secret of the fact that it has Norris ‘on its list’. But former driver Albon even thinks it goes a step further. The British Thai, who drove for Red Bull himself a few years ago and therefore knows the team a little, thinks he knows that Norris so you can get inif he so wishes:

I think if he wants it, yes. But let’s see, because I think no one enjoys to be Max’s team-mates. It’s hard – I have experience with that. But if he’s confident in himself, which he should be – from what I hear, the invitation has been open for a while. Alexander Albon found being a teammate with Max tiring

Break: So Norris can just go to Bulli if he wants. But that last bit is probably the rub. Because as Albon himself indicates: who wants to be a teammate of the man, the myth, the legend, the GOAT, our hero Max Emilian Verstappen. That’s a form of masochism that only the late Max Mosley would get excited about.

Unless…Norris really thinks he has the Big Kahuna is. Then maybe you should do it and become world champion. Colleague also notices @willeme rightly: at McLaren you might also be defeated by Piastri next year. So: should the British want this? Let us know in the comments!

