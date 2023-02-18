Looking forward to the first pre-season test sessions scheduled in Sakhir from 23rd to 25th February, the Williams took to the track a Silverstone for the filming day of the new FW45. An appointment in which the real 2023 single-seater was seen for the first time in action on the English track, where the historic Grove team also took the photographs which were then published on the official social pages. He was behind the wheel of the new single-seater Alexander Albona driver ready for his consecutive season after his return to F1 in 2022.

Through team channels, the 26-year-old Anglo-Thai expressed his first feelings about the car in a conversation with the team ambassador. Jenson Buttonindicating all positive impressions: “The feel is pretty good – he has declared – sometimes when you drive the car for the first time you think there is work to be done, but on filming day I realized that there is a good foundation, and we have a well balanced machine. Pace is pace, but the feeling of the car is good. I’m really very happy. I feel like we’ve addressed some of the issues, but it’s always a bit of a question mark until you actually drive the car. I don’t wanna talk too soon, maybe we’re not as good as we think, but we are going in the right direction and that’s the main thing.”