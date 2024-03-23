Nightmare weekend

These are difficult times that the team is experiencing Williams in Melbourne. Since the accident of Alex Albon in FP1 on Friday the Grove team's weekend began to fall vertically. First the Thai had to miss the entire PL2 session, then it was realized that his chassis could not be repaired in a short time and therefore – having no spare chassis – the team's decision came assign the chassis originally reserved for Logan Sargeant to the Thai, thus forcing the American to forfeit. A choice made directly by team principal James Vowles, which however inevitably sparked huge discussions.

The team's choice

Albon was considered the best card by the British team to bring championship points to the cause, but for the moment he failed to make the top-10 in qualifying. The former Red Bull representative stopped in 12th place, while Yuki Tsunoda surprisingly managed to drag one of the Racing Bulls into Q3. In view of tomorrow, therefore, it will be essential for Williams to try to improve its position and above all overcome the Japanese talent. Albon for his part, speaking at the end of the day, made no secret of what he said feel all the pressure on your shoulders which inevitably led to him having to race in place of his innocent teammate.

Pressure to manage

“Nobody wants to run like thisI don't want to run like this – admitted Albon – It's one thing to make a mistake in FP1 and then backtrack and try to get a result in qualifying, but being in this situation is a responsibility I take on, and the meaning doesn't escape me. It's hard, but now the only thing I can do is focus on my work, leave everything behind and face a normal weekend. Obviously I'm a little down in the dumps, but that's all I could do and so far I think we've done a good job. The only reward I can give to the team and Logan is to go and fight for points.”.