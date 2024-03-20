Hunting for points

Formula 1 is ready to rekindle its engines in Melbourne this weekend for the Australian Grand Prixthere where the Williams will come with a specific objective: to score the first points of this season. While the finish line seemed distant in Bahrain, with Alexander Albon having reached 15th position, the same Anglo-Thai had instead come close to reaching the top-10 in the last test in Saudi Arabia, finishing behind Magnussen who had offered no possibility of overtaking despite the accumulated penalties. However, a strenuous defense proved decisive for Haas, who were able to celebrate Hülkenberg's 10th place.

Confidence in the FW46 for the birthday

Tenth was also the best placing achieved by Albon in F1 at Albert Park (again with Williams in 2022, and not with Red Bull which could potentially take him to the world title in 2025), with #23 trying to reach or even surpass this milestone on the weekend in which he will celebrate his 28th birthday: “I'm excited to return to Melbourne – commented – there is always a great atmosphere in the city and the fans are very passionate about racing. I can't wait to get back in the car and experience how the FW46 goes at Albert Park: Melbourne has always been a good track for us, so I'll be interested to see if it's still a strong point. Hopefully we can do a good job this year and learn more about how our car performs with its modified characteristics. It's one of the best and most entertaining circuits we go to and the fans always put on a good show, so I'm very excited.”

Immediately fast from free practice

Aim for the first half of the order of arrival too Logan Sargeantwho in the first two races of the year was unable to go beyond 14th place in Jeddah: “I can't wait to get back racing in Melbourne this weekend – added the American – the fans create an incredible atmosphere that makes this race special. My goal is to find a good rhythm on Friday and continue on this path throughout the weekend. We know there is very little separating the midfield, but as a team we are trying to find that extra margin to push forward.”