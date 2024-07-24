‘Spectator’ at the Hungaroring

An indirect protagonist of the contact between Verstappen and Hamilton in the last Hungarian GP, ​​where he witnessed the collision shortly after being lapped on the start-finish straight, for Alexander Albon now comes the appointment with the Belgian Grand Prix on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. A track that, during the career of the 28-year-old Anglo-Thai, has almost always given satisfaction to the driver of the Williams in F1, with points finishes interrupted only last year.

At the Spa to ‘end’ in style

A desire to return to the top 10 is shown once again after the 9th place obtained in the home race at Silverstone, which adds to another ninth position placed in the Monaco GP. A season lacking in smiles for the #23 Williams, but still believing in other important performances to inaugurate the second half of the world championship in the best possible way, as well as to go on holiday with greater serenity on one of the most legendary tracks: “Coming to the last appointment before the summer break it was obviously a difficult seasonbut we learned a lot, understanding better the characteristics of the car that we will try to apply for the rest of the season and beyond – has explained – For SpaI can’t wait to race on a track that I love and that It should fit our car better. Being in the forest, the weather always makes things interesting and should be a little cooler, which always helps with tyre management, which was something we struggled with last year. Hopefully we can start the summer break on a positive note and make the most of the opportunities that come our way.”

The weather unknown

An objective that does not coincide with that of Logan Sargeant. Although the American’s priority is to score a point, which he has never achieved this season, there is still constant pressure on the #2 regarding his future, which is increasingly distant from Williams and F1: “I can’t wait to go to Spa before the summer break – explained the 23-year-old, only 17th last year – we will have to use the momentum of the two previous events to close this triple event in style. At this time of year in Spa the weather is always a factor that can present opportunities. In the past, this track has suited our car better than other circuits, so it will be interesting to see how the characteristics of the FW46 behave at this circuit with such a tight midfield battle.”