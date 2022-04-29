In the recent history of Formula 1, the Circus introduced new formats especially as regards the qualifications, not least the constitution of the Sprints which, starting from next season, will increase the number of seasonal events from three to six. The latter, characterized by shorter races than the traditional ones on Sunday, were designed to replace the Saturday qualifying based on the fight for the best time, with the aim of establishing the starting grid with the finishing positions of this mini. -competition.

While the latter is now an event already experienced since last year, and which will officially continue until 2023, there are nevertheless other formats that have been taken into consideration in recent years in Formula 1, including that of qualifications currently in force in Formula E. These, contrary to the three phases that decide the starting grid – Q1, Q2 and Q3 – are made up of two groups made up of 11 drivers each, with a total of ten minutes that determine access to the quarter-finals for the first four classified in each group, with the direct challenges that proceed in the semifinals and final, decisive for the assignment of the pole position.

A format that not everyone likes in both Formula E and Formula 1, starting with the Williams driver Alexander Albon. The Anglo-Thai, when asked for a personal opinion on a possible replacement of the Sprint with this regulation, replied without reserving the slightest indecision: “I think it would be quite boring for those who are behind every time – analyzed the former Red Bull – Formula E is a bit more unpredictable in this respect. You can have a little more one-on-one with different teams and drivers, but for F1 it would be more routine. I don’t think he would add anything, but it always depends on F1 and FIA decisions ”. Contrary is also another driver present today in F1 like Guanyu Zhouwith the Chinese Alfa Romeo also in line with Albon’s thinking: “I looked at it for the first time, I don’t want to see it again because it was too long – he added – just to understand who gets the pole you must always watch the fight between two cars for access to the next stage. I don’t think it will work and, as Alex said, there is too much difference in performance between the Formula E and F1 cars. It wouldn’t be fair to anyone ”.