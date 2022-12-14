The 2022 season had begun with some important changes from a technical-regulatory point of view, but also with as many operations linked to the driver market: the first year without Raikkonen being replaced by compatriot Bottas in Alfa Romeo, with the same team betting on Guanyu Zhou as only rookie of the season, without forgetting the return of Kevin Magnussen to Haas after the termination of the contract with Nikita Mazepin. Above all, in any case, the element that aroused the most attention was the passage of George Russell from Williams to Mercedes, with the Grove team which decided to replace the Englishman with another ‘ex’ driver which Alexander Albon.

The Anglo-Thai, who at the end of 2020 was relegated to the role of third driver by Red Bullspent the following year in DTM extension, realizing the goal of his return to the top flight once Russell’s departure to Brackley has been communicated. A choice, that of Williams, which ended a psychologically complex season for Albon, still grateful to the British team, with whom he will face the 2023 world championship with a new teammate such as Logan Sargeant: “You have to have a lot of confidence, and Williams had it – commented in an interview with the-race.com – And of course I will always be grateful to himbecause it’s not easy for a team to commit themselves from certain points of view”.

With regard to joining the team, Albon analyzed some primary aspects, starting with the desire to demonstrate his value to everyone in 2022, but also others that continued as the year went by, both from a technical and relationships with team members: “I guess Williams has evaluated what I have done previously – explained the 26-year-old – because I think people forget the fact that I started off on a strong foot in F1, which is why I was at Red Bull. I felt like I had to demonstrate what I was capable of. Furthermore, the public from the outside see the cars as difficult to handle, but they will never understand how complex they really are because it is the driver who has the ability to control them. You start driving when you control the car, not when you react to it. In that sense, Williams allows me to feel still more in tune with the car: I know what the machine will do at all times, it is more predictable, and I can control it better because I know that at this moment the car must be at its limit. I feel I’m busier at the level of too communication – he concluded – I feel more like a leader than I was in Red Bull, even in the Junior Team. There are many complex contractual aspects, but I am happy with my position here. I am excited by the possibility of being independent and the feeling of having a important role within the team. There is a lot of emphasis on this aspect. I think this is part of the trust and communication between Williams and I, we are fully involved.”