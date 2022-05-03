Alex Albon He is still, at 26, one of the youngest and least experienced drivers on the Formula 1 grid, but his career in the Circus has already experienced several roller coaster rides. Joined Toro Rosso for the broken headset in 2019, the Anglo-Thai found himself after just half a year sharing the Red Bull team box with Max Verstappen. A leap that occurred perhaps too quickly and which led him, after a difficult 2020, to relegation to third driver. In place of him, the Milton Keynes team wanted to focus strongly on the Mexican Sergio Perez. Now, after a year on the bench, Albon is back in competition taking over from George Russell in Williams.

During his year and a half spent at the wheel of Red Bull, Albon won just two podiums, at Mugello and at the Sakhir circuit. However, it could have been at least double if a couple of contacts hadn’t knocked him out in two crucial moments of two GPs that the London native still remembers very well: Interlagos 2019 And Austria 2020. On both occasions the Thai was in full battle for a place on the podium and in the mountains of Styria perhaps he could also have aspired to victory. But, both times, he got in the way Lewis Hamilton. Two contacts with the home champion Mercedes have wrested from Albon some results that perhaps would have allowed him to keep his seat in Red Bull.

Interviewed by the official F1 podcast, Beyond The Grid, the current Williams driver has however ‘absolved’ the seven-time world champion of any responsibility for the turn his career has taken. “I would never, ever blame Lewis for what happened to me. It’s all my fault. They are just things that happen. He had apologized – revealed Albon – and honestly, looking at the Brazil incident I think I could have done my part to avoid contact. I always observe accidents between two drivers and the fault is never 100 to 0, there is always co-responsibility. The one from Austria, however, I think it is his fault. Just to know”he finally pointed out, laughing.