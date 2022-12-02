The 2022 season of Williams it was particularly complicated. After the eighth place in the Constructors’ standings last year, mainly thanks to the exploits achieved by George Russell, this year the Grove team has returned to being the rear of the grid. The historic English team has collected just 8 points overall in the championship, placing a car in the points zone on only five occasions. The reference point of the team was the Thai Alexander Albonwho returned to F1 this year as a starter after a season lived halfway between the role of third driver in Red Bull and a commitment in the DTM.

Albon collected a tenth place in Australia – at the end of a somewhat historic race, held almost entirely with a single set of tires – and in Belgium, to which must be added the ninth position in Miami. Points to the cause also brought them Nicholas Latifi, he too ninth in the very special Japanese GP, conditioned by bad weather. However, the real moment of glory of the historic British team arrived at Monza and was signed by a driver who was making his F1 debut that day: Nyck DeVries. The 2021 Formula E champion was in fact called up for that weekend a replace Albon himselfoperated for an attack of appendicitis and even ended up in intensive care for complications related to anesthesia.

In a few hours, fortunately, the conditions of the former Red Bull driver improved, but in the meantime De Vries, taking advantage of a track suited to the technical characteristics of the Williams, had managed to hit a resounding ninth place. Talking to the site RacingNews365 Albon recalled that weekend, not hiding a certain regret for the missed opportunity to be able to improve his standings. “The biggest break would have been [se fossi stato] healthy in Monza – commented the 26-year-old born in London – would have been my main opportunity to score points. For the rest, in all the moments in which we have had the possibility to score points, we have done so. Unfortunately this year the situation was clear: to get points we had to do everything perfectly and also have a little luck. We don’t want to find ourselves in the same situation next year.”he concluded.