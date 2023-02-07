Starting this year, Formula 1 drivers will not be able to convey political comments in race weekend competitions. A decision promoted by the FIA ​​president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who therefore wanted to clearly separate sport And politicstwo macro-themes that have often crossed over in the last years of the Circus also thanks to the presence of two charismatic leaders such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

The impression is that most of the drivers don’t agree with the gag imposed by the Federation in its competitions. Even those who have never taken sides, like Valtteri Bottas, have defended the freedom of opinion of their colleagues, and even adviser Helmut Marko – one who seems born to end up in the newspapers – shows off a sense of proportion when he expresses doubts about Ben Sulayem’s decision.

Alex Albon was added to the group of opponents, who spoke to reporters at the launch of the new Williams livery: “As we know, politics and positions appear to be a very delicate area. So we need clarity from the FIA about what he is trying to tell us“said the Thai. “From a personal point of view, the situation is somewhat confusing. We were very supportive of the #WeRaceAsOne campaign, now it seems the FIA ​​is trying to move away from those intentions. The pilots and the Federation must be open to dialogue, of course we must be able to speak freely to some extent. I’m sure we’ll get clarity later on what they’re trying to say in the sporting code change“. Albon mentioned #WeRaceAsOne, created in 2020 to break down all kinds of discrimination. A campaign that envisaged facts and not words and set out to intervene on the barriers to access to motor racing, and therefore has little to do with the statements made to the media during the race weekends.