Che Christian Horner and Helmut Marko don’t try to make friends every time they have a microphone in range it is a fact, but not for this reason, behind an armor and a ‘bad’ facade, Red Bull must necessarily be an environment dominated by tension and malaise. Alexander Albon tried to remove that veil of edges and thorns built up in years of battles on and off the track between Red Bull and Ferrari, first Mercedes then.

“To be honest I think there is a huge misunderstanding towards Red Bull if not a real mis-conception – the words of the Williams driver interviewed by the British magazine crash.net – at the media level it is framed as the ‘bad’ team of the paddock, but in reality this is not the case at all. Quite simply, Red Bull is a team that races to win and until you win you cannot be satisfied and it is a philosophy with which I can only agree. Obviously Helmut Marko is perceived from the outside as the ‘villain’ par excellence, but in general this is not the case ”.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes number one, weighs his words much more than Marko or Horner when he finds himself engaged in interviews. Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal, is not certain accustomed to controversy for the simple pleasure of making it. The bad aura that surrounds Red Bull is also related to the fate reserved for pilots who do not turn out to be up to the situation when called upon to prove their worth in AlphaTauri or in Red Bull as happened in the case of Alexander Albon, which will have the opportunity to redeem himself next year at the wheel of Williams. “When you drive for Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull it is normal for expectations to be very high, but it is not always easy to satisfy them, especially if you do not have the necessary experience. The key is to try to find the confidence to drive the car, ”concluded Albon.