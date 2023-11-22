Williams, in Abu Dhabi to defend 7th place

The season finale in Abu Dhabi will issue the final verdicts of the championship. The focus is above all on the Ferrari-Mercedes challenge for second place, but there is another battle that has heated up in recent weeks: it concerns seventh position, with AlphaTauri which has put the turbo on since Austin onwards and the Williams who will try to defend what they have patiently built in 2023. The Grove team, which will also complete the last useful tests for the FW46, has a seven-point advantage: so Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant and Zak O’Sullivan (who will drive in PL1 at place of the Anglo-Thai) have framed the weekend.

Albon’s words

“Looking ahead to the last race of the year, we have a clear objective to achieve regarding the Constructors’ Championship. It will be an interesting race: it hasn’t always been our favorite track, but with the updated layout in recent years, it suits us a little more compared to the past. We’ll just have to make sure we stay focused on doing our job and don’t make any mistakes“.

Sargeant’s words

“I can’t wait for the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The goal is to end the season on a high note with the team and maintain seventh position in the championship. I know the Yas Marina circuit well, let’s hope we can get a positive result.”.

O’Sullivan’s words

“I’m really excited to be behind the wheel of the FW45 in the first free practice sessions in Abu Dhabi. Having this opportunity so early in my career is fantastic and I can’t wait to test the latest generation of F1 cars for the first time. I would like to thank Williams enormously for helping me achieve this goal. It will be great to work with the team, Alex and Logan throughout the weekend“.