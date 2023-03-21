Unconfirmed expectations

After the convincing result obtained in Bahrain, which had guaranteed championship points immediately in the first round of the season, at home Williams a climate of healthy optimism was created even in anticipation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Instead, luck was not entirely on the side of the historic British team, which reached the finish line with only one of the two cars lined up.

Special sensations

In this case, what made the team’s purpose vanish was mainly the retreat of Alexander Albonforced to pit for a brake problem: “It was a frustrating daybecause this weekend we felt really strong as a team and I was really impressed with the level of the car compared to last year – confirmed the Anglo-Thai pilot, who with these words confirmed the progress of the FW45 – It was a real pleasure to drive the car and unfortunately when it was needed in qualifying we just couldn’t make it. Then there was the problem in the race, so it’s frustrating because we could have scored some points this weekend. I’d rather be disappointed, knowing the car has good pace, than to end up at the rear, so it’s a different kind of disappointment with many positives and the opportunity to turn the situation around and get back to fighting”.

More and more experience

A feeling also shared by his teammate Logan Sargeant. the American, 16th at the finish line, in fact, he remarked on all the good sensations encountered in the first half of the race, before a collapse of the tires which compromised his performance: “I struggled a little more than in qualifying – he added – the first 30 or so laps were pretty good, then in the end I struggled to manage the tyres, we were losing a lot of grip. However, we managed to pass another test and learned a lot. I definitely feel more confident ahead of the next race. This weekend I proved that on a difficult track I can be very fast, so I can take this result for Melbourne and hope to replicate it and keep improving. In the last two races I learned a lot; I feel like everything is becoming more natural and I’m trying to make things become second nature and continue to implement them. It’s not going to happen all at once, it’s more about building and understanding better and better.”