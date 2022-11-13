The Brazilian Grand Prix is a car race valid for the Formula 1 world championship that takes place starting from 1973, (the previous year, in 1972, there was an F1 Grand Prix not valid for the world championship, won by Carlos Reutemann), often placed as the first, or last, race of the season, to take advantage of the austral summer.

After the first editions on the circuit of Interlagos on the outskirts of San Paolo, the race moved for a few years to the circuit of Jacarepaguá near Rio de Janeiro and then back to Interlagos, recently redesigned. In 2004 the race was moved from March to October to avoid the risk of torrential rain that marked some of the last editions, while for 2006 a postponement to November was thought of, to facilitate an increasingly full championship calendar.

On 25 September 2005, for the first time, a world drivers title was awarded mathematically during the Brazilian Grand Prix, with the victory of Fernando Alonso over Renault, who finished third in the race won by Juan Pablo Montoya. The same situation happened the following year, with Alonso defending the advantage accumulated over Schumacher and repeating the title, while the race was won by Massa.

On 21 October 2007 for the third time the world drivers title was awarded to Interlagos. Kimi Räikkönen on Ferrari wins the race and thanks to the second place of his teammate Felipe Massa, the third place of Fernando Alonso on McLaren-Mercedes and above all the seventh place of the other McLaren of Lewis Hamilton is able to recover the 7 points behind this one. last, winning the world title with only 1 point of difference from the couple from Woking.

In November 2008, another decisive race. The last laps are daring: towards the end of the race a heavy rain falls and all the cars except the Toyotas change tires. With 3 laps to go Vettel moves to fourth place, indirectly favoring Massa, who by winning and hoping that Hamilton does not finish at least fifth can win the World Championship, but with 3 corners to go to the end of the season the British overtakes Glock, who had not changed tires, and snatches the title from the Brazilian. Also in 2009 the drivers title was awarded to Jenson Button, while in 2010 the constructors title was awarded to Red Bull Racing.

The Brazilian Grand Prix was also featured in the Formula Libre calendars from 1928 until the mid-1950s, and took place at the Interlagos circuit.

Roll of honor Brazilian GP

1973 – Interlagos: Emerson Fittipaldi (Lotus)

1974 – Interlagos: Emerson Fittipaldi (McLaren)

1975 – Interlagos: Carlos Peace (Brabham)

1976 – Interlagos: Niki Lauda (Ferrari)

1977 – Interlagos: Carlos Reutemann (Ferrari)

1978 – Jacarepaguá: Carlos Reutemann (Ferrari)

1979 – Interlagos: Jacques Laffite (Ligier)

1980 – Interlagos: Rene ‘ Arnoux (Renault)

1981 – Jacarepaguá: Carlos Reutemann (Williams)

1982 – Jacarepaguá: Alain Prost (Renault)

1983 – Jacarepaguá: Nelson Piquet (Brabham)

1984 – Jacarepaguá: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1985 – Jacarepaguá: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1986 – Jacarepaguá: Nelson Piquet (Williams)

1987 – Jacarepaguá: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1988 – Jacarepaguá: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1989 – Jacarepaguá: Nigel Mansell (Ferrari)

1990 – Interlagos: Alain Prost (Ferrari)

1991 – Interlagos: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1992 – Interlagos: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1993 – Interlagos: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1994 – Interlagos: Michael Schumacher (Benetton)

1995 – Interlagos: Michael Schumacher (Benetton)

1996 – Interlagos: Damon Hill (Williams)

1997 – Interlagos: Jacques Villeneuve (Williams)

1998 – Interlagos: Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)

1999 – Interlagos: Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)

2000 – Interlagos: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2001 – Interlagos: David Coulthard (McLaren)

2002 – Interlagos: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2003 – Interlagos: Giancarlo Fisichella (Jordan)

2004 – Interlagos: Juan Pablo Montoya (Williams)

2005 – Interlagos: Juan Pablo Montoya (McLaren)

2006 – Interlagos: Felipe Mass (Ferrari)

2007 – Interlagos: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2008 – Interlagos: Felipe Mass (Ferrari)

2009 – Interlagos: Mark Webber (Red Bull)

2010 – Interlagos: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2011 – Interlagos: Mark Webber (Red Bull)

2012 – Interlagos: Jenson Button (McLaren)

2013 – Interlagos: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2014 – Interlagos: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 – Interlagos: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2016 – Interlagos: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 – Interlagos: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2018 – Interlagos: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 – Interlagos: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 – Interlagos (GP San Paolo): Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2022 – Interlagos (GP San Paolo): George Russell (Mercedes)