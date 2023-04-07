Savona – In recent days, the carabinieri of Savona, alerted by some passers-by, have recovered a casing on the beach of Albissola Marina. The “suspicious package” had been pushed by the waves and was on the shore. After opening it, the military discovered that it was a block of pure cocaine, weighing about a kilo, contained in a transparent and perfectly waterproof casing. Investigations are underway to understand the origin of the mysterious casing.

«This latest discovery is part of the decisive and intense activity carried out by the Carabinieri of Savona aimed at countering the dealing of narcotics – reads a note from the Command of the Arma -. in the various municipalities of the coastal area, which continues unabated and the territorial control services have been further intensified, also with the use of soldiers in civilian clothes and dog units”.

There have been several les in recent months operations carried out by the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Savona. In February, in Savona, a foreign citizen found in possession of more than seven ounces of pure cocaine and over 22,000 euros in cash was arrested. In March, in Spotorno, an Italian citizen ended up in handcuffs, who had transformed his home into a real center for the sale of various types of drugs, found in possession of 2 kilograms of hashish, 130 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of marijuana , as well as 8,150 euros in cash and various material for the packaging of drug doses. Finally, a few days ago, again in Savona, two foreign citizens found in possession of a few grams of various narcotic substances (amphetamine, cocaine and hashish) and 1,400 euros in cash, presumable proceeds from drug dealing, were arrested and charged.