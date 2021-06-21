The boys lulled the dream of climbing up to the ko with Colombo The pink sextet overtaken by Lunezia one step away from the summit

Albisola – It is an incredible epilogue what theAlbisola Volleyball in the championships C series masculine and feminine. After leading almost the whole season to the top and having tasted the scent of the double promotion in the playoffs, the company of president Nerino The Bartolo it only won the Oscar of bad luck, but the basis for trying again next year is more solid than ever. A bad match for the girls against Lunezia and the direct clash lost against Colombo Genoa for the males gave the two rivals the promotion.

In A2

At least a pinch of Albisola can smile even flying in A2: Alessia Zannino, Martina and Aurora Montedoro, who grew up in the “Angelo Besio” sports hall, won promotion with the shirt of Psa Olympia Voltri, coached by Matteo Zanoni, who also passed through Albisola.

The team of president Giorgio Parodi crowned their dream by winning the B1 women’s playoff final against Vivigas Verona at the tie-break, and bringing Genoa and Liguria back to A2 after twenty years.

Males cry

Returning to Albisola, the disappointment is heavy. The boys coached by Claudio August and Paolo Ankle have lulled the dream of climbing in B series until the penultimate day. But on Thursday, in the most delicate challenge, after a promising start, they were overwhelmed in the final by Colombo Genova (1-3; 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 11-25). Yet the night before, Amadeo Sanremo, in the recovery of the first of the playoffs, had put Colombo in difficulty, who had only won at the tie-break. To celebrate the promotion are therefore the Genoese of President Paolo Noli, who on Saturday evening, in the recovery of the fourth day, they defeated Sanremo again, this time 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-21). At that point, the victory of the Albisolese in Ceparana’s home (1-3; 26-24, 21-25, 15-25, 18-25) became useless.

The final classification sees Colombo promoted to B after closing the playoffs with 22 points, only one more than Albisola, which paid a very high bill for a difference of only two sets compared to the Genoese. Third place goes to Avis Finale (16), ahead of Ceparana (11), Sanremo (10) and Sarzana (7).

Disappointed girls

Even the female sextet of theAlbisola arrived a step away from promotion, but, losing the match against Lunezia in the third to last day of the playoffs, he was overtaken by La Spezia, who flew in B2. That same evening, the Genoa VGP took second place. And also losing with the Cogoleto, the Albisolians led by Francesco Valle and Samuele Lavagna were left with only the possibility of playing for third place in the Sunday postponement against Admo Lavagna. Pending the outcome of this last race, the final day of the women’s C sees only the Legendarte smile The final: the girls of Davide Bruzzo and Andrea Casanova, dragged by Linda Damonte (ex Albisolese), have conquered the Casarza field (0-3; 21-25, 16-25, 16-25).

Nothing to do instead for the Cells Varazze, who fought for two hours but was overtaken at home by Lunezia (1-3; 21-25, 21-25, 27-25, 18-25). Paolo Repetto’s Cogovolley, on the other hand, beat 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-20) theAlbenga by Daniele Di Vicino. Lunezia then closes at 27, followed by Vgp Genova at 23 and Cogoleto at 20. Albisola is at 18 (awaiting the result of the postponement). –