As well as offering a fresh start in the world of Albion, the new server will offer much faster connection speeds, better ping and lower latency, as well as optimizing in-game event times for players across the region, which isn't something little.

The launch of Albion Europa is therefore announced, an additional and optimized server for Europe and the MENA region, in order to increase comfort and quality of life of European players on the title in question.

Sandbox Interactive has announced the opening of the new European server For Albion Online the fantasy sandbox MMORPG that is continuing to grow and increase its user base, which will also further expand in the Old Continent.

An expanding MMORPG

The Albion Europe server is the game's third server, arriving after the opening of Albion West (now Albion America) in 2017 and Albion East (now Albion Asia) in 2023.

With the arrival of the server, support for two new languages ​​is also announced: Turkish and Arabic.

Albion Europa follows the model free to play in force and is accessible to all players around the world, regardless of their geographical location and, as with the previously existing servers, the game will remain completely cross-platform allowing you to play on PC, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS with a single account.

With the opening of Albion's third server, Founders will also be able to reserve the names of their characters and guilds that exist on one of the two current servers when purchasing the Founder's Pack. THE Founder's Packs of Albion Europa are bundles that offer various benefits and rewards.

The Founders will also have full access to Closed Beta starting April 3, 2024during which they will be able to participate in a unique challenge to unlock an additional Cosmetic Set.