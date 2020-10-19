Raul Albiol analyzed the situation of Villarreal after the victory against Valandncia and proximity of european competition, being key for the defender “to start winning the first game at home”. Qualifies as “fair” the victory with Valencia, highlighting that it was “a difficult game.” Regarding the European competition, He has been “excited and eager to play a competition like the Europa League”.

Fair victory against Valencia: “It was a difficult game, derbies always are, and we also knew that Valencia was going to compete as they did. Despite their problems, it was clear that to win we had to play a good game. I think the victory against Valencia is fair ”.

We go through moments of difficulty: “We went through a moment of doubt, his goal complicated us and we went to rest with the draw. In the second half we knew how to be patient to find our goal, and it came with Dani’s goal. We are happy with the team’s work, which is improving every week and with every game, something that I think is positive ”.

The stop is always complicated: “After stopping for fifteen days it always costs a bit more to get up to speed, internationals also come from long trips, which makes everything cost a little more. It is not easy to return to competition and it is important to do so by winning as we did ”.

Europa League win: “The Europa League is a very nice competition, it’s going back to Europe after not being able to play last year. We are very eager and excited to face it and do a good job ”.

It is important to start by earning: “In such a short group competition it is important to start winning and even more so if you start at home. We are going to work hard this week to win this Thursday ”.