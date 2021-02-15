If we were asked to draw a person with albinism, most of us would draw a drawing similar to the illustration that accompanies this text: a woman or man with white hair (including eyebrows and eyelashes), light eyes, and skin. pale. It is the lack of pigmentation to which we associate this genetic condition, however, although the most common type of albinism, of the 22 that exist, presents these characteristics, there are people with this affectation whose differences with any other individual are imperceptible.

What all these people do share is the inability to see correctly. In other words, «the common characteristic among all types of albinism is severe visual impairment, which makes them see between 5 and 10% worse than the rest of the population without this mutation in their genes ”, explains Lluis Montoliu, geneticist and specialist in albinism.

This is a consequence of the fact that, of the two parts of the retina, the phobea, which allows us to see at maximum resolution, and the peripheral retina, which gives us lateral vision, people with albinism lack the former, which makes them It is difficult to see clearly and in focus. On the other hand, “They don’t have binocular vision, that is, while a person without albinism receives the information collected by his two eyes in both cerebral hemispheres, a person with albinism only receives information from his right eye in the right hemisphere and from his left eye in the left hemisphere, for which do not see in three dimensions or perceive the depth of objects», Says Montoliu. “These are little known aspects, because people think that people with albinism simply have to put themselves in the shade to avoid burning and, although it is true, that is not the biggest of their problems.”

Sunscreen and sunscreen clothing



At the clinical level, the 22 types of albinism that exist are divided into three groups. The oculocutaneous albinism (OCA) It is the most serious form and affects both pigmentation and eyesight. the ocular albinism (OA), less common, affects only vision; and the syntropic albinism, the most unusual, whose pigmentation alterations are also associated with defects in many other cells, for example, in platelets, which makes them not clot correctly.

To be born with any of them, it is not necessary for our parents to have this condition, but they do need to be carriers of the albinism gene. When both parents carry the gene, and neither of them has albinism, there is a 25% chance in each pregnancy that your baby will be born with this condition »explains the geneticist.

That is what happened, in the family of Pepe Solves, vice president of the Association to help people with albinism (SUNRISE), whose parents are not people with albinism, but they are carriers, and of his five children, two were born with this genetic condition, both he and his older brother. For this reason, since he came into the world, Solves has had to take certain precautions, such as use sunscreen with a minimum factor of 50, wear clothing with photoprotection, wear ultraviolet filters superimposed on spectacles or lenses with sun protection. The problem with frequent skin burns is that, over time, they can progress to cancer. Furthermore, “depending on the visual impairment, some also provide themselves with a cane like the one used by blind people,” he declares.

Although the figures are not exact, It is estimated that in Spain one in every 10,000-16,000 individuals have some type of albinism. The condition is much more common in sub-Saharan Africa, where prevalences of up to one in 1,000 people have been seen in certain populations. “This is because, on this continent, people with albinism are persecuted, mutilated and murdered because they believe that their body contains magical powers. For this reason, they tend to gather in communities and reproduce among themselves, which gives rise to a greater number of people with albinism, ”Montoliu clarifies.