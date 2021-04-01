Cartagena needs to start the climb to salvation tonight, starting at half past nine. There are eleven days left but Luis Carrión’s team has to win as soon as possible to gain confidence and get out of that circle of good feelings and bad results. The path of professional football will become narrower and more complicated every day. Today it’s time to climb La Romareda against another involved like Real Zaragoza, which is a living history of Spanish football but a winnable rival that does not have Piqué, Pablo Aimar, Villa, Ánder Herrera or Diego Milito in its ranks, as in their prosperous years in the elite. Nothing of that. The hands are as involved in the mess as the albinegros. Equal forces, therefore.

Ephesus is more urgent tonight, it’s true. Although he is still a hand away from escaping relegation, the future will be more complicated if he loses against Zaragoza. The hands would take a breath, to detach themselves a little from the well. And everything would be more compressed in the list of Albacete, Castellón, Sabadell, Logroñés and the Albinegros themselves. The more involved, the better.

A stronghold



La Romareda is a double challenge for Carrión’s men. To begin with, because Zaragoza has made its stadium an almost impregnable fortress these months, with seven wins and one defeat in the last eight games. In that section, in addition, he has only conceded one goal against. The solidity and the ‘unocerismo’ have served those of Juan Ignacio Martínez to get out of the depths and beat their direct rivals. That is the pending issue of this Cartagena, to which all its neighbors come at once in an absolutely decisive stretch to continue in the Second Division.

Luis Carrión’s men have only achieved three wins in the last fifteen days, despite leaving good feelings



And the other subject is also home meetings. The Albinegros have only won twice in the entire course, the last one back in December at La Rosaleda. Cartagena is already very different from that touched, sunk squad, which just a couple of months ago received the hands at home (1-1) and hit bottom in Tenerife (3-0). With Carrión at the controls he has awakened and competed, with few exceptions in Las Palmas and Albacete. But it is true that the seeding of the coach needs to bear fruit with victories.

In this sense, Efesé has done so in only three of the last fifteen games: in Malaga (1-2) in December and in February against Oviedo (2-0) and Leganés (1-0). March closed it without adding three and it is something that is beginning to weigh down. And it can affect much more if that victory does not come as soon as possible. That streak must end. The first opportunity is today.

For this, Luis Carrión has a part of casualties and convalescent players. The club will facilitate the call today, although Álex Gallar will be there, at least to have a few minutes; and he ruled out Nacho Gil, Clavería and initially David Simón. The right-handed side is still recovering from some physical discomfort that he has been dragging on for two weeks. The most normal thing is that midfielder Nacho Pais, winger Teddy, defender Uri and striker Santisteban travel with the team, all of them from the subsidiary.

Two exams for Andújar



To this must be added the absence of Raúl Navas due to suspension. They have lost two games. Therefore, tonight and Monday against Alcorcón are two true level tests for David Andújar. The central Madrid is the natural replacement of the Sevillian in the axis of the rear and his season is irregular. In Mallorca he had to play and had the misfortune to commit a disputed penalty that cost the defeat. The team needs defensive reliability to be competitive. And Andújar must rise to the occasion.

Nor does Aburjania arrive on time, focused on his team and whose arrival in Spain is not expected until this afternoon. It has to pass the PCR test and there is not enough margin for it. Today the team flies to Zaragoza. President Paco Belmonte and José Luis Castellanos, from the Strategy and Sponsorship area, are expected to accompany the expedition and represent the club in the La Romareda box. Also the member of the sports commission Sívori.