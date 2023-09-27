When Cagliari-Milan is played, Enrico Albertosi’s heart splits in half. In Sardinia he won a historic title in ’70, with the Rossoneri he won the star’s scudetto nine years later. Precious memories. «In Milan, none of us would have ever thought we could make it. We weren’t the favourites, but we started well and succeeded thanks to Liedholm’s trust. He treated us like children, that union took us far.” With both teams, Ricky was a number one in goal. Starting point of those ancient nursery rhymes which, by helping to memorize iconic formations, tell of football from times gone by.