Mexico City.- Tropical storm “Alberto” will contribute to mitigating the drought that affects a good part of the national territory; However, by itself it will not solve the problem, considered the coordinator of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Alejandra Méndez.

The storm, which made landfall last night in Tamaulipas, will cause extraordinary rains, with accumulated amounts of more than 300 millimeters, in Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz.

However, the insufficient precipitation requires more time to be reversed, Méndez estimated.

“A single tropical system is not enough to end a drought that has been going on for several years. Several cyclonic systems are needed to mitigate it,” he remarked.

The expert highlighted that between Friday and Sunday another low pressure system is expected to develop in the Caribbean, which would cross the Yucatan Peninsula, establish itself south of the Gulf of Mexico and could impact between the center and the north of Veracruz.

“It is a system that also brings rain, it could impact on Sunday,” he said.