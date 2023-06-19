The Foreign Minister of the Boric Government, Alberto van Klaveren (Amsterdam, 74 years old), has been in office for three months, but the Chilean Foreign Ministry knows her long and deeply for the various responsibilities she has had since the return to democracy. The son of Jewish parents who survived Nazi persecution in World War II, he arrived in Chile at the age of two and in this country has been ambassador, Undersecretary of Foreign Relations -the second on board of the portfolio- and, during the Pinochet case in the late 1990s (when the dictator was arrested in London), he worked as a lawyer for the Chilean state in the United Kingdom. With a long academic career –he has been a professor at the Ortega y Gasset University Institute and as deputy director of the Institute of European-Latin American Relations (IRELA), both in Madrid–, he leads the international policy of a left-wing government led by a president of a new generation. Van Klaveren, who was part of the center-left cadres that led the transition, receives EL PAIS before traveling to New York to participate in the UN General Assembly. He does it in his office where you have a privileged view of the center of Santiago and especially the Palacio de La Moneda.

Ask. With what concerns will Chile arrive at the United Nations this week?

Answer. My participation at the United Nations this week focuses on the adoption of the Treaty for the Conservation of Biodiversity Beyond Areas of National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), which will contribute to strengthening international governance of the high seas, through the regulation and protection of marine biodiversity in areas and spaces that are outside national jurisdictions. In addition, we will announce the candidacy of Valparaíso as the headquarters of the secretariat of the new Convention, projecting our oceanic vocation.

Q. How do you see Latin America?

R. I see it as a very diverse region, with very different political and economic situations from country to country. A region in which the economic situation continues to show the effects of the pandemic, with a very limited recovery and, on the other hand, with significant political problems in different countries. For us, the relationship with Latin America and, especially, with South America is a priority.

Q. Lula da Silva returned to the Government of Brazil with the interest of refloating Unasur. What is Chile’s position?

R. At this moment, Unasur is a group that brings together seven of the 12 countries of South America. Chile is among the five that are not part. Unasur is in the process of reconstruction: the committed countries and current members have raised the need to revive it, but with other structures, operating rules and priorities. Chile views this process with great interest. Understanding that we are not an integral part of this process, it is a process that interests us and may mean, in the future, a review of our position vis-à-vis Unasur.

Q. That is, could Chile return to Unasur?

R. We do not rule it out, although not in its current form. But, obviously, Unasur is a developing process. We want to see the result of that review process that we hope will start and, based on that result, analyze the option of rejoining.

Q. What would have to change?

R. Unasur was closely associated with existing political cycles in South America. Precisely, our intention is that there is an institution that overcomes those political cycles and that somehow welcomes the existing diversity in South America. Secondly, Unasur’s institutional framework is highly oriented towards consensus, which is understandable, but consensus can obstruct some decisions, as it actually happened. And thirdly, there are the priorities: where should the accent be placed? For example, Unasur since its inception ruled out including any measure of economic integration in the traditional sense. And, instead, Unasur placed the accent on political issues and in some cases, with a certain ideological connotation.

Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren during an interview with EL PAÍS. sofia yanjari

Q. Does Chile not mind sharing this space with countries that do not respect human rights like Venezuela?

R. That depends on whether or not there is a democratic clause, but it must be considered that we participate in many international organizations together with countries with which we have totally different regimes.

Q. It would not be a problem for Chile, then.

R. That limitation should be overcome.

Q. Chile is normalizing relations with Venezuela and, after five years, has appointed an ambassador. Because right now?

R. There is the need to address specific issues, such as immigration or some of an economic nature. And secondly, it must be taken into account that having relations with a country does not mean any specific judgment regarding the regime or some policies adopted by that country. It is a case of realism.

Q. “Countries have a limited capacity to absorb immigration and in Chile it is exhausted,” he said when assuming in an interview with EFE. Can’t Chile receive more migration?

R. Every society has limitations when it comes to welcoming migrants. Historically Chile did not have them, it was a country very open to migration. In the eighties and nineties we received very important flows, of Peruvian migration, for example. And these migrants were incorporated into our society, they did not generate any tension and there were no xenophobic outbreaks. But that reception capacity is stressed.

Q. He has dedicated effort in these months to ensure that the problems related to migration -especially the Venezuelan one- are addressed in South America from a multilateral perspective.

R. The immigration issue has required a lot of attention. I always say that it requires a three-pronged approach: on the one hand, internally, a bilateral approach –border management, which with Peru we have made considerable progress– and a regional perspective. We have developed efforts in this regard and I would highlight the Quito process, which specifically refers to the flow of migrants from Venezuela, such as the South American Conference on Migrations.

Q. What is the disposition of the Venezuelan authorities?

R. In principle it has been positive and, in the Chilean case, after a long time we managed to get at least one Venezuelan plane to Chile as part of the Return to the Homeland Plan to move a significant number of Venezuelans back to their country, obviously all on the basis of a voluntary decision. We wait for more flights, although so far they have not materialized. We found a good atmosphere with Venezuela, in that matter.

Q. The Chilean Government has just announced its National Lithium Policy a few weeks ago. How is this strategy approached from the Foreign Ministry?

R. There are three elements that must be highlighted: respect for the agreements that already exist -on all the lease contracts with two large operators-, the possibility of exploiting new deposits and doing so from a public-private modality and Chile’s interest in raising its value scale in its lithium exports. That is, not to export lithium in its current form.

Q. In order to sell lithium at a good price, wouldn’t it be appropriate to negotiate with Argentina and Bolivia, as the Arab countries do with oil?

R. The possibility of forming a cartel of lithium producers was excluded, because it is considered that the market for this product has very different characteristics. It is an option that was raised, but was discarded. The three countries of the call lithium triangle we have quite different policies in the exploitation and commercialization of this product.

Q. Chile is the only Latin American country with a Waiver system for visas to enter the United States, but the Republican Party pressures the White House to remove our country from the list. With what level of concern does the Foreign Ministry observe this matter?

R. We hope that this issue will not become politicized, since it is an important element of the bilateral relationship between both countries. We are working intensively on this issue and have actively collaborated with the US authorities to improve cooperation procedures between the Chilean and US police, and thus prevent a few criminals from taking advantage of this benefit. We have substantially strengthened police cooperation and exchange in this area.

Q. In Chile today there is a great controversy because our country declined the invitation from Germany to be the guest of honor at the Frankfurt book fair, the most important in the world. To what extent did this decision also go through the Foreign Ministry?

R. Chile’s cultural policy is a matter of the Ministry of Cultures, a portfolio that reported on this decision that it is an austerity guideline to prioritize the resources of the reading ecosystem in Chile. It is not our role to intervene in the definition of Chile’s cultural policy and its mechanisms.

Q. The decision not to be in Frankfurt as a guest of honor in 2025, which is sought to be reversed without many options, to what extent does it impact the image of the country?

R. Our international image depends on multiple factors.