Mallorcan striker Alberto Toril will not make his debut this afternoon in Las Gaunas with the Real Murcia shirt. The player, who has traveled with the team and is in the squad, will finally not sit on the pepper bench because the necessary FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) document has not been resolved in time, according to sources close to him. to the club consulted by THE TRUTH.

The TMS is a system for registering transfers within clubs belonging to FIFA associations, through which all market movements must go through on a mandatory basis since 2010.

It is a necessary document in international transfers, such as the transfer of Toril from the Polish Piast Gliwice to Real Murcia. The document did not arrive sufficiently in advance and Real Murcia has not been able to register Alberto Toril on time.

From the heart of the grana club, it was trusted that everything would be resolved on Friday afternoon, but the document has taken longer than expected and Mario Simón will have as possible “9” in Las Gaunas Dani Vega and the youth squad Ángel García , in addition to the versatility of men like Arnau Ortiz or Zeidane Inoussa.