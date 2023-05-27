After 7 years in prison, Alberto Stasi was allowed to leave prison every day and go to work

The crime of Garlasco was one of the news events with the greatest media relevance in recent decades. Her ex-boyfriend was definitively convicted of the brutal murder of Chiara Poggi in 2015 Albert Stasi. The latter, today, after seven years in prison, of the total 16 that he has to serve, has obtained permission to leave prison to go to work. News that the victim’s family did not accept willingly.

It was August 13, 2007 when Chiara Poggi, a 26-year-old employee with a degree in economics and resident in a villa in Garlascoin the province of Pavia, was brutally killed.

The alarm was raised by her boyfriend at the time, Alberto Stasi, 24 year old studentwho told the Carabinieri that he had gone to his fiancée’s house and found her on the ground, on the stairs leading to the grotto, immersed in his own blood.

The case immediately had a huge media impact and the investigation went on for a very long time. The following September 24, Stasi was arrested, but shortly after was released due to insufficient evidence.

The December 12, 2015however, the Supreme Court of Cassation definitively recognized as sole culprit of the crime the boyfriend of the victim Alberto Stasi.

The young man’s lawyers presented several times in the following years requests for a reopening of the casebut which they always have been rejected.

What is Alberto Stasi doing today

To date Stasi has served 7 of the 16 years in prison to which he was sentenced and about 4 months ago he obtained the permit to be able go out from Bollate prison.

In fact, the 39-year-old obtained the opportunity to leave the prison walls every day, to go to a company in the area and work as a clerk and accountant, and then returned to his cell in the evening.

The news came to family by Chiara Poggi only in these days and her mother, the lady Rita Preda, could not help but express his disappointment. TO The messengerthrough his attorney he said:

Knowing that whoever killed our daughter after seven years has already been released from prison, even though he has never admitted his responsibility, is sorry. It’s not good news. But the law is like this and we can’t do anything about it.

What disputes the family of the missing girl, is not only the fact that the one who took their daughter’s life has already had a permit to leave prison. But also the fact that no one told him and that they have it discovered only through newspapers.