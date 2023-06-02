Telelombardia correspondents intercepted Alberto Stasi as he left Bollate prison to go to work

The envoys of Iceberg Lombardia, a program that is broadcast on the Telelombardia broadcaster, intercepted Albert Stasi as he left Bollate prison to go to work. The man, sentenced to 16 years for the crime of Chiara Poggi, carries out accounting and administrative activities in a company and leaves the prison in which he has been imprisoned every day since December 2015.

A few days ago the news about Alberto Stasi and the permit obtained by him to be able to leave the prison in which he is confined to go to work every day.

Stasi today is almost 40 years old ed he served just over 7 of the 16 years in prison to which he was sentenced in December 2015, for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Chiara Poggi.

Almost 16 years since Garlasco crimeone of the news stories with the greatest media relevance in recent decades, the story continues to cause much discussion.

The Lady Rita Predamother of Chiara Poggi, had recently expressed all hers disappointment for the permission obtained from the Stasi.

For her it is absurd that after such a short time, the one who has been held solely responsible for the death of her daughter can already be released from prison, even though he has never even confessed. Also, to leave forbidden Chiara’s family, the fact that they only learned from the news through the media.

What Alberto Stasi said to Telelombardia journalists

Every morning Alberto Stasi leaves his cell in the Bollate prison, gets into a car and is accompanied in a Lombard company where he carries out accounting and administrative activities.

Hard the prescriptions for the 39-year-old on the times of exit and return to prison, on the means he can use and even on the roads he can travel.

Upon hearing the news, the envoys of Telelombardy they are stationed outside the search for Bollate and have intercepted Stasis as he left for work.

His casual clothing, a backpack in hand and the usual haste of those who go to work early in the morning.

Journalists tried to approach the 39-year-old and ask him some questions, to which, however, Stasi he didn’t answerif not with a clear: “I can’t talk, I have requirements to comply with“.