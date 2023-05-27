Murder Garlasco, the anger of Chiara Poggi’s mother: “Stasi released from prison? Finding out like this is not right”

For four months Alberto Stasi, since December 2015 in prison in Bollate to serve the 16-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Chiara Poggi of 13 August 2007 in Garlasco (Pavia), he goes out every day to go to work outside and then to return. The news, released yesterday by Corriere della Sera, was commented with regret by Chiara Poggi’s mother.

“I didn’t know nobody told us. We had to know it from a newspaper. This is not right, it’s not human”, says Mrs. Rita in an interview with Il Giornale. “We knew that sooner or later it could happen. It’s the law, and the law can’t be discussed. But finding out this way was ugly. We’re not just anyone, we’re the offended party in this story, we’re the family of the girl who was killed. I don’t know how we could have been warned, which office was responsible, whether the prison or someone else had to warn us, but I’m sure that a different way from this was possible”.

According to Chiara’s mother, “his guilt is certain, and after only 7 years he is released from prison”… He always adds to il Giornale: “We chose to interrupt the relationship definitively shortly after Chiara’s death, when we began to understand what had happened. In the first days we didn’t imagine it could have been him, we kept him close even at the funeral. Then as the investigation went on and the clues emerged we started to realize more and more that it was him.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

