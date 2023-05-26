Since the beginning of the year, Alberto Stasi, sentenced to 16 years in prison for the Garlasco crime of August 13, 2007, goes out every day to go to work and then returns to the Bollate penitentiary institute: the 39-year-old was granted permission in January by the Surveillance Court of Milan the external work, according to what the Corriere della Sera. A pressure that does not constitute an alternative measure to detention, but a benefit that can be granted by prison directors to prisoners who have served at least a third of their sentence and who have distinguished themselves for good conduct. Stasi Carries out administrative and accounting tasks, has very strict entry and exit times and also the journey to and from the workplace is controlled.

The young man was definitively convicted in 2015, recognized as the murderer of his girlfriend Chiara Poggi. The judges had set a compensation of one million euros for the parents of the victim. While rejecting the verdict and continuing to profess his innocence, the 39-year-old has reached an agreement with the Poggi family to compensate them for 700 thousand euros: half already paid and half promised with monthly deductions on salaries.

The end of the sentence for Stasi will arrive in 2030, but for good behavior with the deduction of 45 days of early release every 6 months, he will be able to bring it forward by two years, and already in 2025 he will be able to ask for probation.

#Alberto #Stasi #work #prison #day