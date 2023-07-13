The Conference of the General Managers of University Administrations (CoDAU), which brings together 98 Italian state and non-state universities, confirmed Ing. Alberto Scuttari to the presidency of the Association representing the General Managers of Italian universities. During the Assembly, held in the setting of Palazzo Baleani in Rome, the members who make up the Board of the Association were also elected. The following were elected as effective members of the Board: Vincenzo Tedesco, Director General of the Polytechnic of Turin; Simonetta Ranalli, Director General of the La Sapienza University of Rome; Andrea Rossi, General Director of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital; Alessandro Buttà, Director General of the Federico II University of Naples; Marco Degli Esposti, Director General of the University of Florence; Alberto Domenicali, Director General of the IUAV University of Venice; Paolo Zanei, Director of the University of Trento and M. Raffaella Ingrosso, Director of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.

As alternate members, the following were elected: Teresa Romei, Director General of the University of Foggia; Anna Vivolo, Director General of the University of Perugia; Riccardo Taranto, Director General of the Bocconi University of Milan; Giuseppe Festinese, Director General of the Oriental University of Naples; Roberto Conte, Director General of the State University of Milan; Lucia Colitti, Director General of the Foro Italico University of Rome; Valerio Barbieri, Director General of the University of Molise and Alessia Macchia, Director General of the Sant’Anna University of Pisa.

The election took place by supporting the unitary project developed for the three-year period 2023-2026, which aims at strategic continuity, the enhancement of the professional network and the strengthening of political-institutional, academic and productive world relations. There are numerous complexities to manage affecting the Italian university sector: guaranteeing a high quality of research, teaching and services by leveraging the role of the Director General and university management, as part of a complex and structured network; the transition towards a more open and innovative university; the management of the PNRR; the enhancement of skills and training for executives and managers.

The President Alberto Scuttari underlined the desire to enhance the work done previously and to further strengthen it in a unitary logic, stating that: “thinking about the universities of the future means broadening the vision, increasing the impact, relating to the expectations of the students and of stakeholders, enhance and improve services in an innovative logic. Our professional community is at the service of the university system, a fundamental pivot for the country’s development”. The election was preceded by a speech by Dr. Antonio Naddeo, President of ARAN, on the theme “The prospects of public work in the new CCNL and the prospects of the CCNL in the School-University-Research Institutions – AFAM sector”.