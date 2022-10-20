The expert of the investigating magistrate for the preliminary investigations has defined Alberto Scagni as almost mentally still: he will be able to bet on a penalty discount

As established by Elvezio Pirfothis is the name of the expert of the judge for preliminary investigations Paola Faggioni, will be discussed at the hearing on November 3rd.

The story dates back to May 1, 2022, when Alberto Scagni went to the house of the sister Alice and attacked her with 19 stab wounds. Shortly before, he had called the family, demanded money, as always, threatened them and asked his father where her sister and brother-in-law were. After that phone call, the two parents have alarmed the police, but no one intervened. It wasn’t the first time they had asked for help with that son’s uncontrolled behavior.

They also turned to mental health center, managing to get an appointment some time later, set for 2 May. The day after the sad story.

Today Alberto Scagni can aim for one penalty discount thanks to the expertise on his mental state. But he was still defined able to face a process.

Alberto Scagni is a carrier from early adulthood of a severe antisocial, narcissistic and borderline personality disorder complicated by a poly-abuse disorder of psychoactive substances (alcohol and cannabis). He is not suffering from schizophrenia. At the time of his arrest, he was not in a critical state of withdrawal from psychoactive substances to suggest the existence of a chronic intoxication. Scagni has a mental illness for which his ability to understand and want was greatly diminished but not entirely excluded. He is capable of standing in judgment.

Alberto and Alice Scagni’s mother immediately pointed the finger at the authorities and mental health services. In multiple episodes, even when she had tried to set fire to her grandmother’s house, the family had asked for help. No one had ever really intervened.

As if man were not a danger. Even that May 1st, there were no agents available for a checkup. According to the two parents, if anyone did something, Alice today would be alive and her baby would still have a mom. Instead they have lost two childrenone will no longer be able to hug her and the other is in prison.