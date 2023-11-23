Alberto Scagni, the man who killed his sister beaten and tortured in prison

He killed his sister: Scagni beaten and attacked in Sanremo prison

Alberto Scagni, detained in Sanremo prison for the murder of his sister Alice which took place on May 1, 2022 in Genoa, it was brutally attacked inside his cell. The perpetrators of the attack, two prisoners of North African origin, carried out the beating in the section designated for “protected prisoners”. Following the attack, the magistrate on duty issued an order for the intervention of the prison police, who stopped the attack to save Scagni. The two attackers were arrested withcharged with attempted murder and kidnapping. Scagni was then transferred to the emergency room, where he remains critical conditions.

According to the information gathered, the two detainees they were completely drunk at the time of the attack. Segregated in the section of Pavilion Z dedicated to “protected prisoners” for previous crimes of aggravated sexual assault, they had gotten drunk using alcohol obtained through the maceration of fruit.

Alberto Scagni was transferred to a hospital in the province of Albenga. It is not the first time that Scagni has been the victim of a beating in prison; previously, he had already been attacked in the Genoa Marassi prison, which is why he had been transferred to the Sanremo facility. On that occasion, the attacker had discovered a newspaper clipping which reported Scagni’s conviction for the murder of his sister. Although there is no official confirmation, it is not excluded that this time too Scagni was attacked because of the crime committed. In the scuffle that followed the arrest of the two attackers, a policeman suffered broken two ribs, with a prognosis of 21 days.

