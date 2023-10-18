News that spread a few hours ago through all the newspapers. Alberto Scagni he was attacked by his cellmate and saved by a prison guard, who avoided the worst. The other inmate continued to yell at him, even though he was now on the ground.

To confirm what happened, it was the UilPa, the Penitentiary Police union. It is not clear what the motivations behind the attack are, the cellmate vented his anger on Alberto Scagni and continued to hit him until a prison guard intervened, who managed to separate the two prisoners.

Alberto was transferred to an isolated cell, one reported 7 day prognosis. In a short time, the news went around the web, causing a stir among users.

Alberto Scagni and the crime of his sister Alice

The man was sentenced to 24 years and six months in prison for the crime of his sister Alice Scagni. A news story that everyone remembers, which occurred on May 1st last year. The family had repeatedly reported Alberto’s threatening behavior and asked for help from the mental health center, but no one ever intervened to help the man. That same day, after yet another telephone threat, the father had called the police. Shortly afterwards, Alberto showed up at his sister Alice’s house and had put an end to his life forever with several stab wounds.

The woman’s husband was at home with their son and was forced to see the entire scene from the window. Alberto Scagni was there straight away stopped and arrested. The family has repeatedly underlined and denounced the numerous reports made about the boy, who recently exhibited bad behavior violent and threatening. He demanded money, more and more money, even threatening to end his parents’ lives. He had also set fire to the door of his grandmother’s house, after the elderly lady had refused to accept her requests, once again.