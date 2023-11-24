Alberto Scagni was tortured by two prisoners, Alice’s brother is in a coma in the intensive care unit of the Sanremo hospital

News that has spread in the last few hours. Alberto Scagni he was brutally beaten by his fellow prisoners and was miraculously saved by the prison guards. He is now hospitalized, intubated, in the intensive care unit of the Borea hospital in Sanremo, in the province of Imperia.

Alberto Scagni is serving his sentence (24 years and 8 months) for the crime of his sister Alice Scagniwho died following several stab wounds last May.

From the first news released, it would appear that two inmates tortured him, beat him with kicks and punches and then attacked his face with a stool, causing several fractures. He has been saved by prison guards, without their intervention Alberto probably wouldn’t have made it. From the story that emerged from prison, the two drunk North Africans first locked his cellmate in the bathroom, to prevent him from intervening, and then attacked Alice Scagni’s brother. He remained in the fight an officer was also injuredwho suffered fractures to his ribs.

Scagni was immediately taken to the Sanremo hospital, where the doctors induced a pharmacological coma and admitted him to the intensive care unit. His condition would be serious. The man’s lawyer has already intervened, pointing out that his client should have been detained in an isolation cell and not with other prisoners.

The pain of Alberto Scagni’s parents

Two parents who suffer, who have lost two children. Alice is dead and Alberto will have to serve 24 years in prison. Antonella Zarri, mother of the two brothers, released statements to Adnkronos after the news of the attack on her son. Here you are her words:

The State made sure that Alice died and will end up returning Alberto’s body to us too. We fear another attack on our son. And we know that this will satisfy the stomachs of many people because now in Italy we expect revenge rather than justice. Even if Alberto is a hostage of the state, we still have the courage to move forward and reiterate the truth. The state has abandoned us in the form of mental health institutions and the police force, in our opinion dramatically. I’m talking about Alice’s murder. How many phone calls and death threats recorded. How many requests for help. And the State did not ensure that Alice did not die. If Alberto had been placed in Tso in time, he would not have had the delirium that led him to do what he did.

Antonella Zarri continues to make her voice heard. The two parents had repeatedly denounced their son’s behavior, asking help with the mental health service. And that same evening of the crime, after a threatening call, they had alarmed the police. But no one ever intervened.