Alberto Scagnithe man who stabbed his sister Alice, did not answer the judge’s questions and made use of the right not to answer.

The investigating judge has validated his arrest for intentional voluntary homicide and the prosecutor’s office requested one psychiatric report. The investigators want to understand if the killer is able to understand and want.

The results of the psychiatric report will be fundamental for his conviction and his position in the trial.

Alberto went to his sister Alice Scagni’s house last Sunday 1 May. After arguing for a long time under the woman’s house in Genoa, the murderer came up with a knife and killed her.

The young wife and mother died after approx 17 stab wounds to the abdomen and back. The neighbors, alarmed by his screams, immediately raised the alarm to the police and rescuers. Unfortunately, no one could do anything to save the victim. The husband, who saw the scene from the window, has the brother-in-law recognized and described it to the agents. The latter arrested him shortly after.

The mother of the two brothers released a statement, explaining that several times she had denounced the threats of his son and had alarmed mental health, but no one ever did anything. That same Sunday morning, she had called 112, as he explained to theHandlebut she was told to file the complaint on following Monday. The tragedy occurred on the evening of the same day. He confessed that he was afraid, but that he didn’t expect that his Alice would lose his life.

It would seem that Alberto Scagni had repeatedly threatened his family and his sister for his own constant requests for money. Relations with Alice were very tense lately, as evidenced by some posts published on social networks by the same murderer. That day, however, the man went to his sister’s house with a knife, a detail that could prove that he had premeditated to kill her.

The words of Alberto Scagni’s mother

Antonella Zarri, this is the name of Alberto and Alice’s mother, points the finger at the authorities, who have done nothing to avoid the drama. According to the woman, the son was in one fragile mental situation and requests for money would only have triggered his fury.

Alberto could have stopped earlier, and Alice could have been saved. Instead, although I gave the company two children, I lost both of them due to the neglect and inability of the police and the mental health service. Over the past five days, we’ve called 112 five times pleading for attention, but no one has intervened.

The woman added that they had noticed about Alberto’s problems two months agobut despite the reports no one has done anything.

Alberto needed help that we were no longer able to give and what we gave him now only hurt him. He needed psychiatric help. But when we called mental health they gave us an appointment after a month. He was supposed to have the visit on May 2nd.

On May 2, Alberto was supposed to undergo a visit, a date the family was unable to arrive at. On May 1st the man has brutally killed his sister under his house.