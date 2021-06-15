After Alberto Samid was again accused of anti-Semitism by responding to his social networks Galit ronen, Israel’s ambassador to Argentina, this Tuesday defended herself and said that it was “a commercial response“.

In statements to Radius 10, said it is “very nationalistic”. And he added: “In this case I went to the crossing of an ambassador that interferes in the internal problems of our country, “he said.

“If we want to suspend meat exports or not, it is the sovereign of a single country. No ambassador can interfere. If all ambassadors are going to get involved in our decisions then it is not a country. We do not question what is happening. in Israel, “he said.

The best thing that can happen to us is that the Jews don’t buy us any more meat. Let this “threat” be carried out. The world doesn’t want to sell you anything. They are a mess as customers. I guarantee it, Alberto Samid, The King of Meat.https://t.co/U4ukexSuxl – Alberto Samid (@soyalbertosamid) June 14, 2021

“We are doing them a favor, not they to us. I hope we do not sell more, I said. The meat that we sell abroad is worth four or five times more. In this sense, selling meat to Israel, to the Jews, they are the ones who benefit because they earn four times as much, “continued Samid.

In addition, he said that he criticized other Jewish businessmen, such as Hugo Sigman, Marcos Galperín or Gustavo Grobocopatel, for “national causes”. He denounced that one did not comply with the vaccines for the country and that the others got rich in Argentina but went “to pay taxes to Montevideo.”

“I went out to the intersection of these people. To defend themselves they tell you that you are ‘anti-Semitic’,” Samid raised the bet. When the journalist Nestor Dib He openly asked him if he had a problem with the Jews. Samid replied: “As an Argentine, does it bother you what these people did with the issue of vaccines, the fiscal domicile in Montevideo … does it bother you as an Argentine?”

“Things bother me and I say them. Now … If these guys are Jewish, isn’t it my fault? Let the community tell them, “he continued. In addition, to defend himself from his sayings, he assured that he also criticized Susana Giménez for going to live in Uruguay” and she is not Jewish, “he clarified. I am a nationalist and I defend my country. I’m not Jewish, I say so, “he reiterated.

“What happens is that these guys, if they are questioned about any issue, they tell you ‘you are anti-Semitic.’ I have nothing with Jews, I am not anti-Semitic or anything. It so happens that they just did these shady dealing“.

Regarding the complaint against him for saying that “Jews are bad customers”, he said he did not see “any anti-Semitism in the words I said.” “They call me Catholic and I’m proudI don’t know why someone who is told that he is Jewish is going to be offended. “

“They say that we are bad salesmen and I said that they are bad traders. I do not see any anti-Semitism,” he continued and concluded with another controversial statement: “If those who make mistakes are all with Jewish surnames, it is not my fault“.

“Jews are a mess as customers”

The Peronist slaughterer responded to a note with statements of Galit ronen, Ambassador of Israel in Argentina, in which the official stated that if the uncertainty remains as to whether our country will sell meat to theirs or not, they should look for other markets.

“It can’t be that every time Argentina feels like it, Israel runs out of meat,” Ronen had complained during a talk with the La Plata Bar Association.

“The best thing that can happen to us is that the Jews do not buy us more meat. That this ‘threat’ is carried out. The world does not want to sell you anything. They are a mess as customers. I guarantee it, Alberto Samid, The King of Meat “, he spat from his house arrest.

Samid remains detained at home after being sentenced to four years in prison for illicit association in April 2019 by the Oral Economic Criminal Court (TOPE), after having been captured in Belize, where he had tried to hide.

He only spent two months in jail, since due to his health, he obtained the benefit of completing the sentence at home.

The rejection of the DAIA

The Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations (DAIA) repudiated the statements on Tuesday. They rejected his days and described him as “a tireless anti-Semite” for his recurring sayings along these lines.

“Once again, in the face of his repeated Judeophobic attacks, the DAIA rejects his manifestations and demands that his new expressions and all his antecedents already prosecuted by the entity be sanctioned for the systematic violation of the Anti-Discrimination Law 23,592 on April 20 in the Court Federal Criminal and Correctional N ° 2 of Morón, “the entity expanded.

Background

Since his fight to the blows with Mauro Viale, in which the late journalist accused him of having endorsed the attack on the AMIA, Samid had several incidents with the Jewish community.

The last was a little less than two months ago, when he also launched anti-Semitic messages from Twitter against businessmen Hugo Sigman, Marcos Galperín and Gustavo Grobocopatel.

Based on the tweet published by the ambassador of the State of Israel, Galit Ronen, in which he affirms that they would stop buying meat from Argentina if the exporting stocks were sustained, Alberto Samid, a tireless anti-Semite, responded by the same means: ➡️ – DAIA (@DAIAArgentina) June 15, 2021

“This MOISHE has no limits. He never tires of robbing us !!!! When are we going to go to Garín to block his laboratory ????”Samid first wrote on his Twitter account in reference to Hugo Sigman, the owner of the laboratory involved in the production of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine.

Shortly after, he pointed out his criticisms of Galperín and Grobocopatel: “These PAISANOS are all the same. The first two made the money here and went to live in Uruguay. The other rat gives our vaccines to the gringos.”.

LM