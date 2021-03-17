From his house arrest, the slaughterer and Peronist leader Alberto Samid wrote a book, took to social networks – where he says he “fights gorillas” – and this week he appeared to compete against Maximum Kirchner by the PJ Bonaerense: “The magic finger has to end on the charts “, sentence.

“20 meet and they say they have a unit list. They are always the same old unionists and mayors who have positions everywhere. But in Buenos Aires Peronism there are a million and a half members. If they win, nothing changes. It is Gatopardismo. The party has to open up, discuss, let the rank and file choose. The magic finger on the lists has to end “, he assures in dialogue with Clarion.

The finger is none other than his competitor: the son of the vice president and head of the Frente de Todos in Deputies bloc, Máximo Kirchner, whom, however, is careful not to attack.

“I see him with a lot of future, he is an intelligent boy, the son of two presidents,” he assures, but glancing at the organization he commands: La Cámpora has an office that if you go and are over 40 years old they will grab you and throw you out the window. And the lived experience? And what do we have to contribute? ”Adds Samid.

Alberto Samid in Dancing for a Dream, Marcelo Tinelli’s program, in May 2015. Photo Prensa Ideas del Sur.

The slaughterer has been in prison since 2019 when he was sentenced to four years by illicit association by tax evasion of the commercialization of meat.

As Clarín announced, Máximo’s list is made up of the ministers Gabriel Katopodis (Public Works) and Jorge Ferraresi (Territorial Development and Habitat); the minister of provincial government, Teresa Garcia, and the Buenos Aires deputy governor Veronica Magario, among others.

The one headed by Samid has as highlights Alberto Oliva, holder of the PJ of Vicente López, and Eva Gatica, former advisor to Carlos Menem and daughter of the legendary boxer José María “Mono” Gatica.

“The rest are all new kids, from the Lomas faculty, from La Matanza, militants. Because we are not to abide and applaud. There must be renewal. The last inmate of the PJ was Menem against Cafiero and the one who won was favored, “he points out and is emboldened:” When (Juan Domingo) Perón had the moment of greatest power, and (the de facto president Edelmiro) Farrell asked him what he wanted, he said ‘elections’. So how is it? Now we are more than Perón? Nobody is more than Perón. “

Alberto Samid in the Federal Courts of Comodoro Py in April 2019. He was arrested for conspiracy and tax evasion. Photo Luciano Thieberger.

Militancy, he assures, is the only thing that moves him to this decision. “My militancy was exercised in all areas. I went to the Dancing and told Tinelli that I would not go out if they did not put me on the Peronist march. It was a historical political event. I knew I was going to make a fool of myself, but first I made the Peronist march pass. “

The basis of his claim coincides with that of the mayor of Esteban Echeverría, Fernando Gray, who “stood up” and appealed to Justice.

“What sets us apart is that Gray wants to cancel everything and we don’t. We are not going to do anything to give grass to the right. We support the national and provincial governments, but internally we have differences that we want to make known ”, clarifies Samid.

His worst enemy, he assures, is the government of Mauricio Macri, whom he accuses for his arrest. “I am not a political prisoner, because I am not a politician, but I am an opposition prisoner “, he assures.

“With lawfare or not lawfare, I went to Cana because there was a judicial table and I bothered them. My militancy bothered them and that I always defended the Argentine table. “

