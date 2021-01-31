Next Monday the 15th, in just two weeks, the deadline for the submission of lists expires, candidates and endorsements to participate in the internal of the Justicialista Party, scheduled for March 21. Faced with the proximity of the dates, the list “Azul y Blanca 17 de Octubre Fuerza Argentina”, headed by Alberto Rodríguez Saá, pressures to be qualified to participate in the election.

“If they don’t approve our list, we are going to feel outlawed”, he warned Clarion Gabriel Mariotto, former vice-governor of Buenos Aires and candidate for vice president in the San Luis list, in a clear reference to the fact that they would resort to Justice.

Rodríguez Saá’s is the only list presented at the moment. But there are two others signed up to fight for the presidency of the PJ. Alberto Fernández, who has the majority support of Peronism, and Sergio Berni, from Buenos Aires, who does not have a structure and, we bet, would end up getting off the intern.

José Luis Gioja in a video call with Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero.

In November Alberto Fernández and Alberto Rodríguez Saá spoke. “Approve our list and let’s work on a unit list”, He was proposed by the governor of San Luis, according to what they said in his surroundings.

But that still hasn’t happened.

In recent weeks, the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, began talks to achieve consensus and button a unit list. Peronist governors from the North are also speaking with the San Luis president.

“It’s not far from getting off”They pointed out at the Casa Rosada.

The PC is used to avoiding interns –never in its history had an election to elect party authorities– Already the last minute thread on the superstructure to close a deal.

Last year, when Alberto Fernández was asked by Peronism to be the party’s highest authority, few imagined that some weighty figure, such as a governor, would come out to challenge him.

The Berni thing is considered rather anecdotal. “He says he wants to be just to be on the list,” a senior Peronist leader disqualifies him.

Another adds: “He’s swelling, what is he losing? Berni doesn’t have a single governor or mayor to support him.”

In the Government they also observe the Minister of the Province with the intention of annoying. “Can not do anything else , You can see that he has a quiet job and he has plenty of timeOn top of that, it is going great and the insecurity rates go down every month, “they ironically.

Berni did not answer the query Clarion.

Another of those who works so that Alberto Fernández is crowned national head of the PJ is the current party president, José Luis Gioja.

“There is a vocation to put together a majority list with Alberto Fernandez as a candidate for president. If it is not one of unity, which would be the ideal, it will be a majority,” he told Clarion the sanjuanino. “What happens is that there are other sectors that also want to be,” he added.

No other governor supports Rodríguez Saá in his career. “It is not a list with a vocation to win”admits Mariotto, running for vice-second.

Milagro Sala is the first vice president candidate on the list, which is also a member of Alessandra minicelli, wife of Julio de Vido.

In November of last year, on the edge of the deadlines that were running at that time, Alberto Rodríguez Saá presented his list. But a few days later, the Electoral Board postponed the election on the grounds of the pandemic and established a new electoral calendar, which is currently underway.

“It was an unclear maneuver, a week before the deadlines”, they still complain on the San Luis governor’s list. They presented a request for annulment against the decision to postpone the intern, but it was rejected.

In the Rodríguez Saá sector they complain against the requirements to present themselves to the intern, such as the endorsement of 5% of the affiliates of each district and the need to obtain the support of at least 3 presidents of the Provincial Councils of the PJ. They also complain that they are objected that Milagro Sala is not a member of the PJ.

“She was affiliated and now not, but she is a Peronist. We do not challenge the Peronist status of others, “they underline in the San Luis governor’s list.

The claim of this sector is that they enable the list. “If they don’t approve it, there is no good faith on the other side,” they aim.

Later, they say, they are willing to negotiate a unit list led by Alberto Fernández. Regardless of whether or not they keep something under the poncho, the concrete thing is that with the list enabled they would have more room for maneuver in the negotiations.

Gabriel Mariotto, candidate for vice president of the party on Rodríguez Saá’s list.

“We ratify the conversation between the President and the governor. We ask that the list be approved for us and then we will talk about a list of unity, not a single one. Unity means respect, not lashes,” said Mariotto.

Beyond the crossings, in none of the sectors do they rule out that the internship should be postponed again under the excuse of the pandemic.

If there is only one list, there will be no party election and the new president is elected by acclamation.

The National Council of the PJ has 75 members.