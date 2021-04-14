After Alberto Fernández imposed the new restrictive measures in order to combat the increase in infections produced by the second wave of coronavirus, the governor of San Luis, Alberto Rodríguez Saá, affirmed that he will try do not implement new restrictions in the province.

“In this second wave, we are going to make the enormous effort all of us not to close anything, except in the very extreme case of reaching a very stressful situation in the health system, “said the official this Tuesday during the speech he gave in Merlo, in an act of putting the police in function.

And he continued: “Let’s broadly favor the economy, which has been badly hit, and we are going to take all measures to rebuild the economy. And that the culture of work is rebuilt and there is no restriction, or disturb everything that is freedom. May we live with all freedom of movement ”.

In order to fulfill his intentions, he warned that it is necessary to end the parties at night: “The only thing we have to avoid, which is why the national government has put a strict schedule at night, is the meeting that we already like so much. I like it too. We can’t do it now, at least in large groups and at night. “

On the other hand, the governor said that San Luis is “far from the healthcare system being stressed“and took the opportunity to send a” recognition and thanks “to the medical staff.

Finally, he announced that work will begin on a “green card” that can be downloaded to the cell phone and that serves so that each user can demonstrate that he received the coronavirus vaccine, which will allow him to circulate without restrictions in case there is new measures in the future.

Meanwhile, San Luis registered this Tuesday a total of 526 new cases of coronavirus, which represents a new daily record of infected in the province, thus exceeding the 510 infections diagnosed on October 21, 2020.

In that way, they are already 21,545 accumulated cases of Covid-19, while 3,856 of them are active. As for fatalities, the figure rises to 435.

The provincial Senate, closed

While the governor maintains his position of not suspending activities, the provincial senators decided not to meet this Tuesday, due to the appearance of infected in some members of the institution.

This was announced last Friday by the lieutenant governor and president of the Senate, Eduardo Mones Ruiz. Despite the anticipation of the statement, the necessary measures were not taken to carry out the session virtually.

The one this Tuesday, it was going to be the second session of the year, after four months of vacation. In San Luis, the parliamentary activity begins in April, and not in March.

