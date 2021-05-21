Alberto Rodríguez-Fraile, president of A&G Banca Privada, at the entity’s headquarters in Madrid. Victor Sainz / The Country

In these times of strong competition, digitization and negative interest rates, it is rare to find shareholders willing to invest in banks. However, the management team of A&G Banca Privada, founded in 1987, is convinced of the future of their entity and has acquired 40.5% of the shares that they did not own, which is why they already own 100% of the firm. The Spanish shareholders and partners of A&G have become independent from their Swiss holding company, EFG, and will fly on their own, once they receive the relevant authorizations.

The bank is going through the crisis growing in hiring: they have 80 managers (called bankers in the sector), 33% more than three years ago. There are almost 300 employees in nine cities, after opening in Bilbao, in addition to Luxembourg. Until the end of March 2021, A&G managed 11,589 million euros, 5% more than in 2019, the year in which it increased by 10%, and has become the first independent Spanish private banking entity and the eighth in the general ranking. In 2020 it had a net profit of 4.1 million, 28% less than in 2019.

Its president, Alberto Rodríguez-Fraile (Santander, 56 years old), recalls that they also grew in 2008. “We have always grown when crises come,” he says. “I would be surprised if in five years we would not have doubled in size. In 2008 we were a fifth of what we are today; now it is more difficult, but we are growing more and more in clients who bring us other clients ”. When asked about the key to this progression, Rodríguez-Fraile recalls that in 2008 banks passed on their balance sheet problems to customers. “In this crisis we have seen that some clients that we share with large entities were weeks without being able to speak with their managers and ended up with a negative return of 10% on their portfolios, while with us they gained 10% because there was always someone on the other side to advise in the middle of the storm ”. However, the chief executive does not go into explaining whether the mergers or reductions in staff and offices of the competition have benefited them. “We are growing, I do not like to benefit from the problems of others,” he concludes.

Private banking and wealth management are being the market niche to which large entities go due to the loss of profitability of the traditional business of mortgages and business credit. This situation increases competition and causes offers to reach A&G managers. “We are not a famous bank, we do not advertise. It is more difficult for us to win clients, but we have created an ecosystem so that they do not want to leave. Many bankers have had problems of conscience because many houses forced them to sell products to clients – relatives or friends – who later, when they fell, caused them a lot of displeasure. Here they are free to recommend what they want. Plus, talent is sticky; here the good can be partners, with voice and vote in the company, something that does not happen outside. Of almost 300 employees, 70 are partners, not only among bankers, but also managers from other areas and, therefore, they make an extra effort, “he explains.

Question. Why invest in a bank now that you are going through several crises?

Answer. Because we are not a typical bank, we are more of a multi-family office with a bank license, our aspiration is not to sell banking products, but to manage clients and not only the financial part, but also to provide a property, real estate, and business sale service. .. Less than 20% of our business is the part that is not pure private banking, which will probably grow up to 40%.

Q. What are the challenges your bank has?

R. We do not know the post-pandemic world, we have not left the tunnel, there are no certainties, although we do see the changes that have already been installed in society. There will be issues that will change, but others will be reaffirmed, such as who deserves to have my trust due to their knowledge and their values, which sometimes do not coincide, to manage my assets.

Q. And the personal relationship, will it be maintained or will it fall due to digitization?

R. The personal and trusting relationship will be maintained. Asset advice is not a generic issue for all clients, each one may have their personal circumstances, although there will be parts of the process that can be mechanized, especially for data reporting and administrative issues.

Q. In what areas can they grow?

R. We can advance in private equity, venture capital, debt restructuring, company sales, family protocols …, both in Spain and abroad because the Luxembourg firm can export its services in Europe or Latin America.

Q. Are these growth prospects the ones that have pushed you to take 100% of the bank’s capital?

R. EFG, the Swiss holding company, is a European giant with more than 150,000 million under management, more than any Spanish bank, which is present in 40 countries, but is now retreating. It was good for our partner and we had been together since 2008. They will have a significant capital gain.

Q. They have the image of being select banks that demand high equity and charge significant fees. Is that so?

R. We do not have a barrier to entry due to heritage, there are clients of all kinds: athletes, businessmen, professionals, people who come after selling their business … Some bring their children or grandchildren to us and we cannot tell them ‘I’m sorry, we are not going to attend because they have less wealth. ‘

Q. This business also has a reputation for being expensive …

R. We align ourselves with added value, we charge for benefits, because our way of managing them ends up producing them. We are not expensive because the profitability, discounting what they pay us, is better than that obtained elsewhere. We do something well when we have not had a sentence from any client that has claimed their investment from us; we have fulfilled our commitments and values ​​for more than 30 years.

P. The main organizations advocate higher taxes on large companies and the richest. Private banking is seen as a refuge for those who avoid this current …

R. Everyone should have the same opportunities, but if they take advantage of them differently, it would not kick the one who is running. The social elevator is everyone’s responsibility, and it is very wrong that, from those who make an effort, more than half of what they earn is taken away so that others who have decided not to do it, do not adapt to other types of jobs and decide to live from them. Does it make sense to pay so many taxes? I think they are very badly managed and very badly distributed among everyone. I do advocate having the same opportunities, but not that we are all the same.