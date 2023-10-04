Alberto Rizzotto, who was the driver of the Mestre bus

Alberto Rizzotto, the driver of the crashed bus in Mestre, was 40 years old and born in the province of Treviso (Tezze di Piave). He was an employee of Martini Bus srl who had rented the vehicle to the company “La Linea” which contracted transport for tourists from the campsite on a trip to Venice. “The bus was new and he was good” said Massimo Fiorese, CEO of “La Linea”.

Mestre accident: Alberto Rizzotto, the memory of the mayor of his town

“A quiet boy, like his family – said the mayor of Vazzola, Giovanni Zanon – I haven’t seen him around for a while, he travels a lot, just on Sunday I was having lunch with his parents with the Pro Loco. News that left me astonished.”​

Mestre bus, the driver’s last post on Facebook: “Shuttle to Venice”

Shuttle to Venice” Rizzotto wrote in his last post on Facebook. In the following hours, as news of the accident spread, increasingly worried messages from friends appeared under the post, who knew that was the line Alberto had taken. “Reply”, “Let me hear you please” can be read in the messages left without a reply.

Mestre accident: Zaia, esteemed driver, electric bus of 2022

It was “a newly built electric coach in 2022” the one that fell off an overpass causing the death of 21 people and the injury of 15. This was said by the President of Veneto, Luca Zaia, speaking during Non Stop News on RTL 102.5, to take stock of the terrible accident that occurred in Mestre last night. And “The driver – he added – is a young man from my area, a well-known and respected person”.

“I would leave the reconstruction of the dynamics to the technicians, based on the testimonies of the people on site, the on-board cameras and surveillance cameras – he continued -. A possible illness of the driver is hypothesized, since I have personally seen what can happen when a person feels sick behind the wheel, which could explain the bus accident. The investigators will say what happened.”

